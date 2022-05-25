KITTY FINKLEA: Help beat inflation with 11 dollar-saving food tips

We have all been victims of sticker shock seeing the food prices rise at the grocery store over the last year.

And sadly, the trend continues with the United States Department of Agriculture prediction hitting consumers with another four to five percent rise in food costs for the remainder of 2022. There are a number of reasons food prices are rising including the increase in global shipping costs, shortages for materials used in food packaging, along with the war in Ukraine, avian flu in the poultry section, and extreme weather events including wildfires and droughts affecting cost.

Grocery items predicted to increase are beef, chicken, dairy, eggs, fruit and oils/fats. Expect to see an increase also in sweets, cereals, baked goods and non-alcoholic beverages as well. Restaurant prices will continue to surge, which means now more than ever, eating at home is cheaper than eating out. If you are not a cook, it is a good idea to start learning some basic cooking skills now to save money. Taking steps to decrease food waste such as using up all food or freezing any extra food before it spoils is also a helpful plan.

Setting a food budget can help with sticking to a financial food plan. A basic guide is $100 to $125 per person each month, which means $25 to $31 per week on food for each individual in the household. This is a general guide to start the process and is individualized based on age, income, and other factors. If you tend to overspend, take out cash and keep the calculator on your phone handy when food shopping.

Here are 11 more tips to help save money at the grocery store:

Track what you spend – most people don’t know how much they spend on food. Tracking all food costs for one month is crucial to know how much is spent and to analyze what can be cut from the budget or if there are cheaper versions or alternatives to add.

Plan meals – take time to write out meals for the week. Have a plan of two to three breakfast and lunch options and at least four dinner options, especially if you usually have leftovers. Plan for leftovers, for example, if you are making black beans for a side, use leftovers in a wrap or add to a salad.

Take inventory – make a grocery list from your menus and check the pantry, fridge, and freezer first to see what is already available to keep from overbuying. Keep a running grocery list on the fridge or your phone.

Stick to your grocery list – it is a simple reminder to make sure not to shop if hungry when the odds of impulse buying is high. Leave the kids at home to bypass any hard-to-resist begging or set a rule of only one extra food item per child.

Add more meatless meals – meat, poultry and seafood are usually the biggest dollar items in a food budget. Incorporating meatless meals each week such as peanut butter toast for breakfast, bean burgers, tacos and chilis for lunch or veggie lasagna, spaghetti and chili for supper are easy, delicious substitutes to add to menus.

Buy produce in season – buying produce in season is generally cheaper. Visit local farmers markets in the area and check out this seasonal produce calendar for South Carolina: https://agriculture.sc.gov/wp-content/uploads/2014/08/harvestcalendar1108.pdf

Stock up on nonperishable items – food items such as dried grains, beans, canned goods, crackers, bars, and other foods with a long shelf life are a great option to stock up on when they go on sale.

Freeze before it spoils – food waste is a major cause in the money drain. Buy only enough fresh produce and meats to use for the week. Keep up with expiration dates and throw items in the freezer before they expire. Label any leftovers and use within four to six weeks.

First in, first out – move any older items to the front and put newly bought items in the back when loading in groceries. The “first in, first out” guideline to avoid spoilage or expiration is used in food service operations and a great habit to get into at home.

Compare prices and store brands – “shrinkflation” is when companies shrink or downsize the portion of a product while keeping the price the same. This is a sneaky way to get the consumer to pay more, often without realizing it. Make sure to look at the serving size or net weight and the unit price when comparing products. Also, compare the product with store brands, which are usually the last to downsize a product.

Explore grocery loyalty cards, cash back credit cards, and budget saving apps—most grocery stores offer loyalty cards for discount pricing. Cash back credit cards are a quick way to make money off your purchases as long as you pay off the balance each month. And, while the days of clipping coupons are gone, go to your grocery store online to search coupons or explore other budget friendly apps: Ibota and Rakutan send cash back on purchases after a certain dollar amount and coupons.com is available for print or digital coupons.

Taking steps to save money on food is well worth the time invested. While it may not seem like much at one time, financial benefits pay off in the long run, and it also feels good to do a small part in beating inflation in whatever way you can!

For more information on adopting healthier lifestyle changes, contact Kitty Finklea, lifestyle coach, registered dietitian and personal trainer at McLeod Health and Fitness Center, 843-777-3000.