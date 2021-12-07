KITTY FINKLEA: Rooting for holiday veggies

What veggies do you serve during the holidays? While carrots and potatoes are the most popular root veggies to serve during the holiday season, this year consider other root veggies to add to the dinner table.
The term “root vegetable” is used for any underground part of an edible plant. The roots grow into the ground from the base of the plant. They are classified as follows:
- True root vegetables include carrots, parsnips, beets, turnip, rutabaga, sweet potato and jicama.
- Bulbs include onions, shallots, garlic, fennel and Jerusalem artichokes.
- Tubers and rhizomes are for a class of roots including potatoes and yams, water chestnut, turmeric, and ginger.
Root veggies absorb nutrients from the soil and depending on the soil content are usually high in potassium, zinc, phosphorus, magnesium, vitamins B6, A and C. Roots that come with green tops such as carrots, radishes and beets are also high in Vitamin K. Root veggies also contain fiber and while they can be high in carbohydrates in the form of starch, they don’t have to be eliminated, instead, pay attention to portions for weight management and for people with diabetes. Colorful root veggies contain antioxidants and other health promoting nutrients such as beta carotene found in carrots and sweet potatoes and flavonoids found in beets.
Root vegetables are available year-round, but the peak season runs from September through January. Veggies in the root family can be prepared in a variety of ways:
- Enjoy raw and slice carrots, jicama and radish into salads or roast other veggies and toss warm with a dressing to absorb more flavor.
- Add bite-size pieces of root veggies to the last 20-30 minutes of soups and stews to avoid getting too mushy. Throw in any chopped green leafy tops (such as beet greens) in the last 5-10 minutes.
- Make a creamy soup with root veggies that are boiled or steamed until tender and pureed with cream, milk or broth.
- Cut root veggies into circles, cubes or julienne strips and roast in the oven or pop in the air fryer – especially tasty with potatoes, onions, carrots, turnips, rutabagas, and beets.
- - If making a stir-fry, sauté more dense root veggies first since they typically take longer to cook than other veggies.
Filled with flavor and nutrients, root veggies also have a satisfying comfort factor which can make the holiday season even more cozy. And if not on Christmas, any meal works for adding in or getting back to your roots!
Rosemary Root Mash
Ingredients
1 large sweet potato, peeled and chopped
2 medium Yukon gold potatoes, unpeeled and chopped
1 medium carrot, chopped
½ cup milk of choice
1 ¼ teaspoon fresh rosemary, chopped
1 ¼ teaspoon dried chives
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
1. Place potatoes and carrots in a pot and cover with water. Bring to a boil, reduce to medium and let simmer until fork tender, about 20 minutes
2. Remove from heat and drain water
3. Add milk, 1 tsp rosemary, chive, along with salt and pepper, mix together and use a potato masher or hand mixer to blend until smooth. Add additional milk if needed for desired consistency.
4. Place veggies in serving bowl and sprinkle with remainder of rosemary and chive on top to serve.
For more information on adopting healthier lifestyle changes, contact Kitty Finklea, lifestyle coach, registered dietitian and personal trainer at McLeod Health and Fitness Center, 843-777-3000.