KITTY FINKLEA: Rooting for holiday veggies

What veggies do you serve during the holidays? While carrots and potatoes are the most popular root veggies to serve during the holiday season, this year consider other root veggies to add to the dinner table.

The term “root vegetable” is used for any underground part of an edible plant. The roots grow into the ground from the base of the plant. They are classified as follows:

Root veggies absorb nutrients from the soil and depending on the soil content are usually high in potassium, zinc, phosphorus, magnesium, vitamins B6, A and C. Roots that come with green tops such as carrots, radishes and beets are also high in Vitamin K. Root veggies also contain fiber and while they can be high in carbohydrates in the form of starch, they don’t have to be eliminated, instead, pay attention to portions for weight management and for people with diabetes. Colorful root veggies contain antioxidants and other health promoting nutrients such as beta carotene found in carrots and sweet potatoes and flavonoids found in beets.