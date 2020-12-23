LIBBY WIERSEMA: Christmas Enchiladas: Simply delicious any time of year

Work deadlines, pandemic restrictions, a COVID scare, an ailing pet and, sadly, an unexpected death in the family have left me feeling more unprepared than usual for the holidays.

Something tells me I am far from alone this year, with many families experiencing far more dismal circumstances than my own. The times call for generosity to others and creative ways in which to assist and comfort while keeping one another safe. The 2020 holiday season brings unprecedented challenges, and that invites restraint and simplicity in most all things, including meal planning.

Easy and tasty will define my culinary goals this week. So, Christmas Enchiladas it is. Not only are they quick and delicious, but they make for a festive presentation thanks to the dynamic duo of sauces: green chile and red chile. I grew up on the West Coast, so Mexican food was part of my daily diet. It was only natural that I would fall for New Mexico’s rustic cuisine when we finally met. There’s just something about the mingling of corn, chile and cheese that lights my gastronomic fire. The passion I feel for enchiladas, posole, tamales and other traditional dishes has never, ever waned.