LIBBY WIERSEMA: Christmas Enchiladas: Simply delicious any time of year

Work deadlines, pandemic restrictions, a COVID scare, an ailing pet and, sadly, an unexpected death in the family have left me feeling more unprepared than usual for the holidays.
Something tells me I am far from alone this year, with many families experiencing far more dismal circumstances than my own. The times call for generosity to others and creative ways in which to assist and comfort while keeping one another safe. The 2020 holiday season brings unprecedented challenges, and that invites restraint and simplicity in most all things, including meal planning.
Easy and tasty will define my culinary goals this week. So, Christmas Enchiladas it is. Not only are they quick and delicious, but they make for a festive presentation thanks to the dynamic duo of sauces: green chile and red chile. I grew up on the West Coast, so Mexican food was part of my daily diet. It was only natural that I would fall for New Mexico’s rustic cuisine when we finally met. There’s just something about the mingling of corn, chile and cheese that lights my gastronomic fire. The passion I feel for enchiladas, posole, tamales and other traditional dishes has never, ever waned.
A few years ago, these enchiladas became a family tradition. At the time, my daughters were rather far-flung, so our holiday gathering usually took place a few days before or after Christmas. That’s how our “Fiestivus” celebration was born (not to be confused with Jerry Seinfeld’s “Festivus”). On the appointed day, we stuffed a pinata, festooned the house with colorful banners, cranked up the Feliz Navidad radio station and hit the kitchen where we whipped up our favorite Mexican dishes. Christmas enchiladas were the centerpiece of our special meal.
When you’re dining in New Mexico, Christmas-style saucing is routine. Instead of meat, a good sharp cheddar with chopped onions is usually the filling of choice. Also distinctive is the way the enchiladas are constructed. Rather than stuff-and-roll, a sprinkle-and-stack technique is employed. That makes these enchiladas even more perfect in times of stress.
I’ve also found some exceptional prepared enchilada sauces. This is a real time-saver when you don’t have the inclination to make your own red and green chile. My favorite is the Frontera brand created by Chef Rick Bayless of the PBS show, “Mexico: One Plate at a Time.” You can find both red and green sauces in pouches in the Mexican food section of the grocery store.
For my enchiladas, I prefer a filling of cheddar and chopped onion. Sometimes I mix it with freshly grated Monterrey Jack. Though you can certainly opt for pre-shredded varieties, this is one area where I don’t take a short-cut. Hand-grated cheeses have better flavor and texture. Though New Mexicans would cringe, the influence of my California roots comes through when I spike my stack with a handful of sliced black olives. Corn tortillas – white or yellow – are non-negotiable.
Never, ever, ever use flour tortillas. If you do, you’re simply making open-ended wet burritos. Of course, you can add shredded chicken, pork or beef as well as beans and vegetables – whatever appeals. The beauty of an enchilada is that just about anything will taste great as a filling. If the spirit moves you, top your enchiladas with a fried egg.
Now that the girls are both settled in the Carolinas, Fiestivus has been retired. The Christmas enchiladas, however, are still going strong and will find their way to the table any time I get the craving. I have found it a nice way to enjoy a little Christmas spirit year-round – a comforting thought in such times.
Anytime Christmas Enchiladas
(double or triple as needed)
Ingredients:
6 corn tortillas
2 cups hand-grated sharp cheddar cheese (or do half-and-half cheddar and jack)
½ small, sweet onion, diced
1 pouch of Frontera red chile enchilada sauce
1 pound of Frontera green chile enchilada sauce
Sliced black olives, optional
Fried egg, optional
Method:
Mix cheese and onion in a bowl and set aside. Heat 1-inch of oil in a small skillet over medium-high heat. Heat tortillas one at a time in oil about 10 seconds per side, then drain well on paper towels. Cover with a kitchen towel to keep warm.
Spread 2 tablespoons each of red and green chile sauce in the bottom of a glass pie plate. Lay one tortilla on top and cover with cheese and onions. Repeat until the tortillas are gone. Sprinkle the top tortilla with the remaining cheese/onion mixture. Spoon the remaining sauces over the stack, keeping the red to one side and the green to the other to create a red-green contrast. Sprinkle with olive slices, if desired. Bake in a 400-degree oven for 10 minutes or until the cheese is nice and bubbly. Top with a fried egg for a more substantial dish.
