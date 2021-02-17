LIBBY WIERSEMA: Heat up winter with chili in the pot

Winter’s got a grip on most of the country today with scenes of snow, ice and extreme temps coming in from the most unlikely places.
Though we were on our way to nearly 60 degrees Tuesday, just looking at all of that bone-chilling cold has put me in the mood for chili. Chili is one of those dishes that elicits strong opinions. This is a dish with a myriad of camps: always-beans vs. never-beans; ground beef vs. hand-trimmed beef; some veggies vs. all veggies; hot vs. mild.
And let’s not forget those folks who prefer chicken, pork, bison and deer – not exactly over-the-top choices but a move away from usual versions, nevertheless.
As for me, I love them all. I’ve satisfied my chili lust just as happily with chicken and green chiles as I have with sweet potatoes and chipotles. I sometimes start out with something basic in mind, then end up with a spicy chili stew spiked with sweet corn, black olives and chopped poblanos. A dollop of sour cream, diced onion and sprinkle of cheese are never optional for me, though.
Of all the chili incarnations I’ve cooked up or chowed down on, my hands-down favorite is a given: the one my mama made with ground round. The chili your mama made is probably your favorite, too. It’s the first chili I ever ate, and probably the only one, until I was an adult. The chili of your formative years is always the best one, because it embodies so much more than familiar flavors. There are memories bubbling up in that chili pot. The wafting aromas of dark chili powder and ground beef get me every time.
And, yes, there were always beans – dark kidney beans. That’s the one ingredient in Mama’s recipe that I like to replace. I am a longtime fan of heirloom beans from Rancho Gordo, which works with small farms in Mexico to facilitate the sales of their indigenous crops.
While they won’t grow a beanstalk, these beans are magic. Not only are they superior in taste and texture, but sales help preserve traditions and a way of life. I like that. So for Mama’s chili, I lean toward Rancho Gordo’s Domingo Rojo – small, red beans that cook up creamy but retain their shape. If I’m out, I’ll use whatever Rancho Gordo beans I have in the cupboard – pinto and Mayocoba are good backups. (You can order beans here: ranchogordo.com.)
Other than that, I do as Mama did. And that brings me to another key ingredient: chili powder. (Not to be confused with chile powder, which is pure ground chiles without salt or other flavorings.) Not all chili powders are created equal. My mother liked the Mexene brand, a powerhouse among commercial chili powders. (Gebhardt is another one to remember and the preference of many Southwestern cooks.) Because I rarely find Mexene in local markets, I order it online. It has a rich, red chile flavor and just the right mix of cumin, oregano and salt. I find it adds body and richness to chili that I haven’t achieved with other brands, and it makes a sturdy enchilada sauce, too. In fact, it is so good that it negates the need for tomato products. Mama rarely added tomatoes to her chili. I think the forward flavor of ground red chile is what made her chili so darn delicious.
Again, the question of what makes the best chili is purely subjective. And if you thought I was going to share Mama’s recipe, well, my apologies for leading you on. (It is a family secret, you know.) That said, I will share the excellent Rancho Gordo recipe for chile con carne. If you substitute your favorite brand of chili powder for the “chile powder” called for in the recipe, reduce salt and leave out the oregano and cumin. But don’t omit the dark beer – it really enhances the complexity of this chili. It’s my second favorite version, and that’s saying a lot. Not sure about the recommendation to serve with biscuits, but hot, flour tortillas or a good, savory cornbread sounds righteous.
Rancho Gordo Chili con Carne
Ingredients:
¼ cup olive oil
2-3 pounds chuck roast, cut into ½- to 1-inch cubes
2 white onions, chopped
4-6 cloves garlic
1 tablespoon Mexican oregano (Look in the international aisle at the grocery store.)
¼–½ cup Rancho Gordo New Mexican Red Chile Powder
1 teaspoon cumin, ground
Salt
3 cups water
1 bottle Negro Modelo (or other dark beer)
1 cup Rancho Gordo San Franciscano, Vaquero, Santa Maria Pinquitos, or Domingo Rojo beans, cooked and drained
1 tablespoon of masa harina (optional)
Method:
In a stock pot, heat the oil and brown the meat pieces. Remove as they brown.
When all of the pieces are browned and seared, lower the heat and sauté the onions and garlic until soft. Add the oregano, chile powder, cumin and salt. Fry the spices for a few minutes and slowly add the water and then the beer. Bring to a boil and then reduce heat to low. Add the meat back to the pot and allow to simmer gently for about 2 hours, stirring occasionally.
Add the beans. Cook for another 10 minutes or so. The texture should be somewhat soupy, but if the liquid is too thin, dissolve the masa harina in about ½ cup of water. Stir well to avoid any lumps. Slowly trickle the liquid into the chili. Cook on low for another 15 minutes or so.
Ladle out hot with garnishes of raw chopped onion, chopped cilantro, chile powder, etc. Serve with hot flour tortillas, buttermilk biscuits or your favorite cornbread.
Libby Wiersema writes about dining, food trends and the state’s culinary history for Discover South Carolina as well as other print and online media. Contact her at libbyscarolinaspoon@gmail.com.