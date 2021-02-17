LIBBY WIERSEMA: Heat up winter with chili in the pot

Winter’s got a grip on most of the country today with scenes of snow, ice and extreme temps coming in from the most unlikely places.

Though we were on our way to nearly 60 degrees Tuesday, just looking at all of that bone-chilling cold has put me in the mood for chili. Chili is one of those dishes that elicits strong opinions. This is a dish with a myriad of camps: always-beans vs. never-beans; ground beef vs. hand-trimmed beef; some veggies vs. all veggies; hot vs. mild.

And let’s not forget those folks who prefer chicken, pork, bison and deer – not exactly over-the-top choices but a move away from usual versions, nevertheless.

As for me, I love them all. I’ve satisfied my chili lust just as happily with chicken and green chiles as I have with sweet potatoes and chipotles. I sometimes start out with something basic in mind, then end up with a spicy chili stew spiked with sweet corn, black olives and chopped poblanos. A dollop of sour cream, diced onion and sprinkle of cheese are never optional for me, though.