LIBBY WIERSEMA: Pair berries and balsamic in a cobbler for a match made in dessert heaven

Like a majority of fabulous foods, production of balsamic vinegar happens in Italy, Modena and Reggio Emilia specifically. Its concentrated flavors develop through a process as complex as wine making. Whole grapes are pressed to create a “must,” which is reduced and fermented before being transferred to wooden barrels for aging, which takes 12 years at a minimum. The casks are tapped – smallest first –

then refilled with the vinegar from the next biggest cask. The newly added vinegar mingles with the dregs from the previous vinegar. With each successive transfer, the vinegar takes on a deeper viscosity. To grade Reggio Emilia’s vinegars, expert judges do a tasting and rank them by assigning a colored cap: red denotes a 12-year vintage (affinato); silver is 15 to 20 years (vecchio); gold is 20 to 25 years (extra vecchio). Modena balsamic is graded with two caps: a white cap indicating 12 years of aging or a gold cap for 20 to 25 years.

As a guarantee of the balsamic’s authentic origins, bottles get a European Union certification in the way of a D.O.P. stamp (“Denominazione di Origine Protetta”). This means the only ingredient is grape must, and no sulphites have been added. Bottles may be sealed with wax and numbered. Modena bottles are shaped like bulbs, and Reggio Emilia’s are shaped like an upside-down tulip.