LIBBY WIERSEMA: Thanksgiving guests? Awe them with a dish of Awendaw

Thanksgiving is on my mind.
Like a lot of you, I have been busy trying to devise the safest strategy for pulling off a family get-together. I think we have a pretty good plan pinned down. Now, the menu can have my undivided attention. This year, I am substituting one of my old standbys with a dish that will add a decidedly South Carolina flavor to our dinner.
Instead of corn pudding, I am baking a pan of Awendaw. This is a dish that dates back to the Seewee tribe from the Awendaw area of the Lowcountry. In fact, they gave the fishing town its name and left behind a largely intact oyster mound that attests to their former presence. These indigenous people were known for cultivating full-flavored native corn and using it to make the first renditions of modern-day Awendaw spoonbread.
Today’s souffle-like interpretations are built around a batter of grits and cornmeal mixed with milk, butter and eggs. Not only does this concoction make a creamy, fluffy side dish, but it serves as a worthy foundation for shrimp and grits and reaches decadent heights when drizzled with a little homemade gravy.
To capture a full-bodied corn flavor, choose stoneground grits and cornmeal made with heirloom corn and milled in South Carolina. Some of my favorites right now are Colonial Milling in Spartanburg (colonialmilling.com) and Marsh Hen Mill (geechieboymill.com/) in Edisto (formerly known by the Geechie Boy brand).
Altman Farm and Mill in Effingham (altmanfarm.com/) is churning out some impressive grits and meal, too. You can find their products at local farmers markets. And, of course, Anson Mills (ansonmills.com/), based in Columbia, continues to exemplify outstanding dedication to heirloom grains. You can order grits and meal from all these fine millers online. When doing so, choose the yellow varieties, as these tend to be a bit sweeter than their white corn counterparts.
Now, for a recipe. If you’re super serious about adding a historic note to your table, you can try your hand at this charming recipe from an 1847 cookbook, “The Carolina Housewife.” It is thought to be the first Awendaw recipe ever published. Sarah Rutledge of Charleston, whose father, Edward, was a signer of the Declaration of Independence, is the creator of this recipe; the instructions and spellings are reflective of the time.
Owendaw Corn Bread
Take about two teacups of hommony, and while hot mix with it a very large spoonful of butter (good lard will do); beat four eggs very light and stir them into the hommony; next add about a pint of milk, gradually stirred in; and lastly, half a pint of corn meal. The batter should be the consistency of a rich boiled custard; if thicker, add a little more milk. Bake with a good deal of heat at the bottom of the oven, and not too much at the top, so as to allow it to rise. The pan in which it is baked ought to be a deep one, to allow space for rising. It has the appearance, when cooked, of a baked batter pudding, and when rich, and well mixed, it has almost the delicacy of a baked custard.
As for me, I prefer the more fool-proof specificity of a modern-day adaptation. I think you’ll find this one much easier to follow. The addition of buttermilk adds body and a palate-pleasing tang. If you really want to impress the fam, share a bit of the Awendaw history as you dish it out. Then, offer up collective thanks for the contributions of the Seewee tribe to South Carolina’s foodways.
Awendaw Spoonbread
Ingredients:
1 cup SC stone-ground yellow grits, (cooked according to package directions)
3 farm-fresh eggs, lightly beaten
1 egg white, lightly beaten
2 tablespoons butter
1 cup buttermilk
1 cup milk
½ cup SC yellow cornmeal (plain)
¾ teaspoon salt
Butter to coat baking dish
Method:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a mixing bowl, lightly beat eggs with the egg white. Gradually stir in 1 cup of warm, cooked grits. Mix well, then transfer to a pot. Add butter and stir until melted. Whisk in buttermilk, milk, cornmeal and salt. Remove from heat, pour into a buttered 2-quart casserole dish and pop it into the oven. Bake for one hour or until set and the top is golden brown. Spoon up immediately.
Libby Wiersema writes about dining, food trends and the state’s culinary history for Discover South Carolina as well as other print and online media. Contact her at libbyscarolinaspoon@gmail.com.
