LIBBY WIERSEMA: Thanksgiving guests? Awe them with a dish of Awendaw

Altman Farm and Mill in Effingham (altmanfarm.com/) is churning out some impressive grits and meal, too. You can find their products at local farmers markets. And, of course, Anson Mills (ansonmills.com/), based in Columbia, continues to exemplify outstanding dedication to heirloom grains. You can order grits and meal from all these fine millers online. When doing so, choose the yellow varieties, as these tend to be a bit sweeter than their white corn counterparts.

Now, for a recipe. If you’re super serious about adding a historic note to your table, you can try your hand at this charming recipe from an 1847 cookbook, “The Carolina Housewife.” It is thought to be the first Awendaw recipe ever published. Sarah Rutledge of Charleston, whose father, Edward, was a signer of the Declaration of Independence, is the creator of this recipe; the instructions and spellings are reflective of the time.

Owendaw Corn Bread

Take about two teacups of hommony, and while hot mix with it a very large spoonful of butter (good lard will do); beat four eggs very light and stir them into the hommony; next add about a pint of milk, gradually stirred in; and lastly, half a pint of corn meal. The batter should be the consistency of a rich boiled custard; if thicker, add a little more milk. Bake with a good deal of heat at the bottom of the oven, and not too much at the top, so as to allow it to rise. The pan in which it is baked ought to be a deep one, to allow space for rising. It has the appearance, when cooked, of a baked batter pudding, and when rich, and well mixed, it has almost the delicacy of a baked custard.