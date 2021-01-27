SHERIFF ELKHYATI: Egyptian-style falafel: 10 minutes prep time, 5 minutes to cook

Many different cultures have their signature dishes. I grew up in Egypt, so I have been exposed to the different varieties of food.
As a chef, I learn new recipes every day to use in my occupation. Over the years, I have learned how different ingredients, textures and spices complement each other best.
Some dishes like falafel are traditionally eaten with bread. Falafel originated in Lebanon but is one of the most loved dishes all across the Middle East.
The two popular ways to make falafel are using fava beans or chickpeas. The recipe is very simple and quick to make.
Falafel takes 10 minutes of prep time and 5 minutes to cook.
My personal recipe. ...
Falafel
● ½ pound dried fava beans
● ¼ teaspoon of baking soda
● 1 small onion, finely diced
● 3 cloves of garlic
● ½ teaspoon of ground cumin
● 1 tablespoon of parsley, finely chopped
● 1 tablespoon of scallions, finely chopped
● 1 tablespoon of cilantro, finely chopped
● 1 tablespoon of dill, finely chopped
● Vegetable oil (for frying)
● 1 cup of water
● A pinch of salt
● A pinch of pepper
Step 1: Put the fava beans in a large bowl and cover with water, then soak for 24 hours.
Step 2: Drain the beans well and transfer all of the remaining ingredients in a blender, except the water. Pulse until minced and then add water slowly when necessary. Once you reach a good consistency, remove the mixture from the blender and place in a container (mixture should not be too wet).
Step 3: In a large frying pan, put 2 to 3 inches of vegetable oil and turn the heat to medium high (also can be baked). Once the oil is ready, scoop out a heaping tablespoon of the falafel mixture into a patty form and place it in the frying pan. Make sure to turn the falafel so it is evenly cooked. When the falafel turns a brown-ish color, it is ready to be taken out of the pan and placed on a paper towel to dry off. Falafel can be served warm or room temperature.
Falafel can also be served with many different foods, such as tomatoes, banana peppers, hummus and tahini.
One of my favorite ways to use falafel is by making a sandwich. I put the falafel in a piece of pita bread and spread hummus and tahini over the falafel. Then I sprinkle some lettuce in the sandwich along with tomatoes and banana peppers.
Falafel is one of my favorite simple dishes to create. If you want to start cooking, this dish is a great way to practice.
I am grateful that I have the chance to practice cooking and making delicious meals for my family.
It is always a pleasure sharing my experience and talent. Stay safe and healthy, and have a happy new year.
Sheriff Elkhyati is an executive chef at Sage.