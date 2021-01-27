SHERIFF ELKHYATI: Egyptian-style falafel: 10 minutes prep time, 5 minutes to cook

● 1 tablespoon of dill, finely chopped

● Vegetable oil (for frying)

● 1 cup of water

● A pinch of salt

● A pinch of pepper

Step 1: Put the fava beans in a large bowl and cover with water, then soak for 24 hours.

Step 2: Drain the beans well and transfer all of the remaining ingredients in a blender, except the water. Pulse until minced and then add water slowly when necessary. Once you reach a good consistency, remove the mixture from the blender and place in a container (mixture should not be too wet).

Step 3: In a large frying pan, put 2 to 3 inches of vegetable oil and turn the heat to medium high (also can be baked). Once the oil is ready, scoop out a heaping tablespoon of the falafel mixture into a patty form and place it in the frying pan. Make sure to turn the falafel so it is evenly cooked. When the falafel turns a brown-ish color, it is ready to be taken out of the pan and placed on a paper towel to dry off. Falafel can be served warm or room temperature.

Falafel can also be served with many different foods, such as tomatoes, banana peppers, hummus and tahini.