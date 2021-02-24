SHERIFF ELKHYATI: Rice is nice because of its flexibility

“To eat is a necessity, but to eat intelligently is art.”

This quote is from François De La Rochefoucauld, and it has inspired me during my cooking journey.

The other day my colleagues and I were talking about the differences in our food culture and the differences between being children vs. adults.

When I was growing up in Egypt, my family was not wealthy, and we could not afford high quality foods, but we always had high quality meals. My mom, as every other mom I knew, always had rice.

Rice is grain that originated in Asia. It comes in many varieties. Most are available at your local grocery store.

You need to choose the correct rice for your recipes. Some dishes work best with firm, distinct grain that comes from long grain rice. Others work better with a chewier medium-grain rice, and other dishes thrive from plump, sticky short-grain rice.

The difference in rice goes beyond the size but also the texture, so the rice you choose does affect the overall taste of your dish.

Rice is a very flexible food that all countries use uniquely. Rice can complement many different dishes.