SHERIFF ELKHYATI: Rice is nice because of its flexibility

“To eat is a necessity, but to eat intelligently is art.”
This quote is from François De La Rochefoucauld, and it has inspired me during my cooking journey.
The other day my colleagues and I were talking about the differences in our food culture and the differences between being children vs. adults.
When I was growing up in Egypt, my family was not wealthy, and we could not afford high quality foods, but we always had high quality meals. My mom, as every other mom I knew, always had rice.
Rice is grain that originated in Asia. It comes in many varieties. Most are available at your local grocery store.
You need to choose the correct rice for your recipes. Some dishes work best with firm, distinct grain that comes from long grain rice. Others work better with a chewier medium-grain rice, and other dishes thrive from plump, sticky short-grain rice.
The difference in rice goes beyond the size but also the texture, so the rice you choose does affect the overall taste of your dish.
Rice is a very flexible food that all countries use uniquely. Rice can complement many different dishes.
Some of the most delicious rice dishes around the world are sushi from Japan, risotto from Italy, rice pilaf from Egypt, Jambalaya from Louisiana and paella from Jambalaya and paella from Spain.
My mom would use rice in a variety of ways, influencing my experimentation with rice. One of my favorite ways to prepare rice is a coconut rice with poached sea bass. It also goes well with chicken and beef. This truly is a versatile dish.
Coconut rice
Ingredients:
• 1½ fl oz butter or vegetable oil
• 14 oz. long-grain white rice
• 1 pint water
• 12 fl oz. unsweetened coconut milk
• Salt & pepper to taste
Directions:
Step 1: Heat your butter or oil in a pot over medium heat. Add your rice and saute while stirring frequently until the rice is coated with the butter or oil.
Step 2: Add the water and coconut milk to the rice and bring to a simmer (stir the rice to prevent it from clumping together). Cover the pot and place it in the oven at 350 degree Fahrenheit or leave it on low heat over the stovetop.
Step 3: Cook the rice until it is tender when you bite it or for about 12-14 minutes. Remove from the oven or stovetop and let sit for 5 minutes, then remove any clumps that may have formed with a fork.
Note: When I add vegetables, I prefer to add avocado and basil. I would do this stir and return lid for 5 minutes then serve.
Step 4: Add your salt and pepper as needed and serve hot.
As always, I hope that you all enjoy this coconut rice as much as I do. Sending positive thoughts and healthy wishes until next time.
Sheriff Elkhyati is an executive chef at Sage.