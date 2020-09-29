FLORENCE, S.C. – The 69th Annual Greek Food and Pastry Sale begins Thursday and continues through Sunday with a different twist this year due to COVID-19. This year’s event will be “drive-thru only.”

The event takes place at Transfiguration of Our Savior Greek Orthodox Church at 2990 S. Cashua Dr. in Florence.

The women of the church have been working tirelessly for weeks baking and preparing for this event. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Using traditional Greek recipes that have been passed down from generation to generation, the women have prepared pastries just in time for holiday entertaining and boxed meals.

“We have modified our order and pickup process to enable faster service, while keeping our staff and patrons safe,” Helen Doulaveris said.

The event was started in the 1950s by Greek families living in the Florence area to raise money to build a church, said one of the church women. She said these families had to go to Charleston, Columbia or Augusta for the nearest Greek Orthodox Church.