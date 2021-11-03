THE BOTTLE TALK: Wines for the holidays

Although it may sound sacrilegious, some of your guests may not like sparkling wine. Insert eye roll here. We are attempting to be inclusive and do not want to judge so we have an alternative. This is a great opportunity to use a still rosé wine but maybe one slightly out of the ordinary. South of France has enjoyed success with many Americans drinking bucket loads of their rosé over the summer. I fall into that category and like to try different red varieties I love, made as rosé wines.

I think Malbec is one of the greatest success stories for a “newer” wine country, carving a substantial niche into the consumer market. These wines can be a great value for the level of quality you receive in the glass. For this reason, I went with a Malbec rosé; and your friends will gain that welcoming feeling that comes along with varietal recognition.

The Cinsault (Sin-so) grape has long existed in Languedoc-Roussillon and Provence-Côte d’Azur regions of France as a softer blending partner to Carignan. Identical to the ancient Spanish grape Sinsó, its drought tolerance has endeared it to winemakers throughout the Mediterranean. We can find it listed in the wines of North Africa (especially Morocco), contained in some famous well-known blends: Chateau Musar in Lebanon and as an accepted grape in Châteauneuf-du-Pape, and is the main black grape on the island of Corsica.