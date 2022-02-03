AMANDA BURNETTE:A healthy heart to heart

Get your heart rate up together. Do physical activities with your partner that raise your heart rate for at least 150 minutes (2.5 hours) per week, or 30 minutes daily for five days. You can go for walks together (bonus points for romance if they are long walks on the beach), go dancing, ride bicycles, take a hike, kayak, and more. Be as creative as you want! As long as you are active and limit the amount of time you are sedentary each week, your heart will enjoy the benefits of exercise, including reduced risks for heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and hypertension. An added benefit of exercising with your significant other is you can act as each other’s accountability partner, providing additional encouragement and support when adding activity to your daily routine.