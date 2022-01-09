AMANINDER DHALIWAL, MD: A step forward in treatment of liver disease

For liver diseases such as hepatitis and cirrhosis, one of the measurements used is the pressure of flow and circulation of the liver, which aids in diagnosis of liver portal hypertension (high blood pressure) and liver cirrhosis. At McLeod Health, we provide a new technique for this measurement using the EchoTip Insight with endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) that provides a more efficient and minimally invasive step forward in the diagnosis and treatment for patients with liver disease.

The EUS-guided Portal Pressure Measurement procedure is a revolution in the field of endo-hepatology. Endoscopists use a thin, flexible tube called an endoscope that has a built-in miniature ultrasound probe and passes the endoscope through your mouth to the area to be examined. Using the EchoTip device along with the ultrasound probe, a patient can undergo screening for esophageal varices or irregularities, a pressure gradient measurement to diagnose portal hypertension, and removal of a tissue sample for liver biopsy, all at the same time. This option is cost effective, minimally invasive and saves patients from multiple procedures. McLeod Health is the first health care system in South Carolina to offer this advanced endoscopic procedure. While not all services are appropriate for every patient, this option is an exciting and important development in the treatment of liver disease. For more information, talk to your primary care physician or gastroenterologist or visit www.McLeodHealth.org.