BLADDER HEALTH: Things to know when you have to go

We use our bladder several times each day, but we never really focus on bladder health.

The normal capacity of the bladder is 400-500 milliliters. Some bladder health symptoms to be aware of:

Urinating more than 6-8 times in a 24-hour period.

Nocturia, defined as the feeling of needing to urinate greater than one to two times during sleep.

A sense of urgency, meaning a strong desire to empty your bladder.

Urge incontinence (leakage of urine) or straining to urinate and poor urine flow.

It’s essential to understand bladder health to identify problems and when to seek medical advice.

1. Bladder dysfunction due to aging:

Older adults experience symptoms such as frequency, urgency, urinary incontinence, and impaired emptying. Physiologic changes like decreased bladder muscle strength, loss of estrogen affect blood flow leading to the loss of urethral muscle mass, prostate obstruction in men, and alterations in central neurological control mechanisms contribute to these symptoms. Diabetes mellitus, dementia, and several types of medications may contribute to these symptoms. Constipation also plays a significant role in retaining urine.