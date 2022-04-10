 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CANDICE GREENAN, MD: Robotic-assisted gynecologic surgery

  • 0

As women, there are very personal health issues we sometimes find hard to discuss.

Most women experience symptoms related to pelvic health problems at some point in their lifetime — from urinary incontinence (overactive bladder and urine leakage), uterine fibroids, and endometriosis to chronic pelvic pain.

Treatments can range from simple exercises, medication, or physical therapy to non-invasive or minimally invasive procedures.

When lifestyle modifications, medication and other conservative approaches such as pelvic floor therapy are no longer effective treatments for a woman’s gynecologic condition, surgery may be the best solution.

The idea of gynecologic surgery can cause mixed emotions – relief that a potential cure has been found as well as anxiety over what to expect. However, surgical advancements have led to more patient-friendly approaches for appropriate candidates.

While many gynecological surgeries can be performed with traditional open surgery, involving larger incisions, or minimally invasive surgery with several small incisions, robotic-assisted gynecological surgery is another, newer minimally invasive option for women to consider.

People are also reading…

Robotic-assisted surgery is an alternative to traditional open surgery and is performed through a few small incisions. It has all of the advantages of minimally invasive surgery, including less postoperative pain, smaller incisions, minimal scarring, shorter hospital stay, faster recovery time, and a quicker return to normal activities.

Additional advantages for the surgeon that lead to benefits for the patient include:

The robotic instruments are designed to reach the exact angle to stop a blood vessel’s bleeding.

All the robot’s movements are very smooth and precise, minimizing damage to surrounding tissue and organs.

Overall, there’s less blood loss and damage to surrounding tissue as well as a lower risk of infection compared to open procedures.

Robotic-assisted surgery can be used for a wide range of both complex and common gynecological procedures, including but not limited to hysterectomy, laparoscopy, and pelvic floor repair.

At McLeod, robotic-assisted surgery is a team approach with a designated team of operating room staff specially trained to work with each surgeon and surgical specialty. The robotic-assisted surgical team consists of a physician assistant, operating room nurses, and surgical technologists in addition to the surgeon.

It is important to remember that robotic-assisted surgery is not for everyone, so talk with your doctor to see if this is the right surgical option for you.

Candice Greenan

Dr. Candice Greenan completed her medical degree and an obstetrics and gynecology residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. Dr. Greenan cares for patients at McLeod OB/GYN Associates, located at 101 William H. Johnson Street Suite 500, Florence, SC. To schedule an appointment, call 843-777-7400.

0 Comments

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BRIAN BLAKER: New device rapidly removes clots, restores blood flow

BRIAN BLAKER: New device rapidly removes clots, restores blood flow

A pulmonary embolism is a condition in which one or more arteries in the lungs become blocked by a blood clot. These blockages reduce the blood flow through the heart and lungs, making it more difficult for the lungs to provide oxygen to the body. Eventually, it can progress to decreased oxygen levels and low blood pressure.

Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden

Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, her spokesman says. That's a day after the 82-year-old Democratic leader appeared unmasked at a White House event with President Joe Biden. Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic, her spokesman Drew Hammill said in a tweet Thursday. He said she had tested negative earlier in the week. Hammill says “the Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided.” He adds that she will “quarantine consistent with CDC guidance." A congressional trip to Asia was postponed.

SC Senate passes bill banning COVID-19 vaccine requirments

SC Senate passes bill banning COVID-19 vaccine requirments

The South Carolina Senate has passed a bill that would ban businesses from refusing to serve people who haven’t gotten the COVID-19 vaccine and prevent public employers from requiring the shots. The Senate approved the bill 29-12 on Wednesday. Senators made changes to a House bill which that chamber passed in December, meaning the proposal returns to the House to see if it accepts those changes. Senators initially put in a large unemployment tax penalty for private businesses that fired unvaccinated workers. But instead they compromised to allow fired workers to collect unemployment benefits, retroactive to the last nine months.

Watch Now: Related Video

Period pain forces people to take 5 days off work a year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert