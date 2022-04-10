CANDICE GREENAN, MD: Robotic-assisted gynecologic surgery

As women, there are very personal health issues we sometimes find hard to discuss.

Most women experience symptoms related to pelvic health problems at some point in their lifetime — from urinary incontinence (overactive bladder and urine leakage), uterine fibroids, and endometriosis to chronic pelvic pain.

Treatments can range from simple exercises, medication, or physical therapy to non-invasive or minimally invasive procedures.

When lifestyle modifications, medication and other conservative approaches such as pelvic floor therapy are no longer effective treatments for a woman’s gynecologic condition, surgery may be the best solution.

The idea of gynecologic surgery can cause mixed emotions – relief that a potential cure has been found as well as anxiety over what to expect. However, surgical advancements have led to more patient-friendly approaches for appropriate candidates.

While many gynecological surgeries can be performed with traditional open surgery, involving larger incisions, or minimally invasive surgery with several small incisions, robotic-assisted gynecological surgery is another, newer minimally invasive option for women to consider.

Robotic-assisted surgery is an alternative to traditional open surgery and is performed through a few small incisions. It has all of the advantages of minimally invasive surgery, including less postoperative pain, smaller incisions, minimal scarring, shorter hospital stay, faster recovery time, and a quicker return to normal activities.

Additional advantages for the surgeon that lead to benefits for the patient include:

The robotic instruments are designed to reach the exact angle to stop a blood vessel’s bleeding.

All the robot’s movements are very smooth and precise, minimizing damage to surrounding tissue and organs.

Overall, there’s less blood loss and damage to surrounding tissue as well as a lower risk of infection compared to open procedures.

Robotic-assisted surgery can be used for a wide range of both complex and common gynecological procedures, including but not limited to hysterectomy, laparoscopy, and pelvic floor repair.

At McLeod, robotic-assisted surgery is a team approach with a designated team of operating room staff specially trained to work with each surgeon and surgical specialty. The robotic-assisted surgical team consists of a physician assistant, operating room nurses, and surgical technologists in addition to the surgeon.

It is important to remember that robotic-assisted surgery is not for everyone, so talk with your doctor to see if this is the right surgical option for you.

Dr. Candice Greenan completed her medical degree and an obstetrics and gynecology residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. Dr. Greenan cares for patients at McLeod OB/GYN Associates, located at 101 William H. Johnson Street Suite 500, Florence, SC. To schedule an appointment, call 843-777-7400.