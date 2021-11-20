CHERYL WATSON: Quitting tobacco hard but possible

Each year the American Cancer Society raises awareness about the dangers of smoking and other nicotine use and promotes quitting with the Great American Smokeout on the third Thursday in November. This makes November a great time to pay closer attention to the effect tobacco products have on our lives.

Immediately we may think, “I know that smoking is bad,” “I know I should quit,” and similar thoughts. The addictive draw of nicotine, coupled with the nature of habits, makes it even harder to quit any tobacco-based product. But did you know that smoking also makes it more difficult for wounds to heal in people with diabetes and increases blood pressure in patients with hypertension?

We start using tobacco for many different reasons — to fit in with our peers, relieve stress, or imitate our parents and other loved ones. Often, the habit begins in our teen years, when, according to the American Cancer Society, it is most likely to become deeply ingrained.