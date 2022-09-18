Concussions: Signs, Symptoms, and Return to Play

As fall returns and football season begins, so do concerns about head injuries. While concussions can happen to anyone, in any sport, any time of the year, it is always a good idea to review what a concussion is, how to recognize the injury, and what is the best course of treatment for a concussion.

A concussion is a type of mild, yet traumatic brain injury that occurs when there is an impact that strikes the head directly or elsewhere on the body that is then transmitted to the head. This results in an injury to the brain at the cellular level, which impairs how the brain functions. Since concussions are not an injury to the structure of the brain, but rather an injury of how the brain functions, it cannot be detected on an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) or CT (computerized tomography) scan.

The signs and symptoms of a concussion, such as confusion, difficulty remembering what has happened before or after the hit, balance impairment, headache, dizziness, noise and light sensitivity, behavioral and emotional changes, may present immediately, or up to several hours after the concussion has occurred. Because of the possible delay in signs and symptoms, it is very important to reevaluate an athlete more than once and to always err on the side of caution.

It is important to note that an athlete does not need to lose consciousness or be “knocked out” in order to have a concussion. Most concussions do not result in a loss of consciousness. If a concussion is suspected, the athlete needs to be removed from the sport or activity immediately. Continuing to play with a concussion can have significant consequences; it may lead to a prolonged recovery and, in rare cases, significant neurological deficits or death. After being removed from play, the athlete should be evaluated by a health care professional and then referred to a doctor for continued care.

In the state of South Carolina, an athlete with a suspected concussion may only be cleared to return to sports by a physician. He or she will monitor the athlete’s symptoms and check brain function with screening tools and possible neurocognitive testing. The physician may also prescribe academic and activity modifications to reduce stress and exertion, and protect the athlete from risky activities. This includes limiting physical activity as well as activities such as watching TV, playing video games, using a computer and even scrolling through a smartphone.

Once the symptoms begin to resolve the athlete may initiate the return to play protocol, which is supervised by a certified athletic trainer or physical therapist. This process takes several days, with increasing amounts of physical activity, ending in a return to sports. Once an athlete has been symptom-free both at rest and during assessment, returned to baseline scores on neurocognitive testing, resumed full academics, and completed the return to play progression, he/she will then be allowed to return to sports. It is important to complete all of those steps so as to prevent an athlete from returning before the brain has healed. While a head injury may seem like a confusing and scary injury, just remember: if a concussion is suspected, stop activity and seek treatment.