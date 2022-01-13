COVID-19 vaccination: Still the best way to protect your children

Vaccination in children five years of age and older remains one of the most effective ways to protect against COVID-19 in addition to social distancing and frequent hand washing with soap and water.
COVID-19 cases among children in the United States have reached the highest case count ever reported since the start of the pandemic. For the week ending January 6, over 580,000 child cases of COVID-19 were reported. This is a 78% increase over the 325,000 cases reported the week ending December 30. Since the beginning of the pandemic, nearly 7.9 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 which represents 1 in 10 children.
Recent data shows that on average, nearly 800 kids under the age of 18 are hospitalized with the illness every day. In addition, only 25% of children ages five to 11 have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. Just over 50% of adolescents ages 12 to 17 are fully vaccinated, according to data from the CDC.
The Pfizer vaccine is the only one currently approved for children and adolescents ages five to 17. In addition, booster vaccines have now been authorized for those 12 years and older five months after their second dose.
For individuals ages 18 and older, the following three vaccines have been approved: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Clinical trials continue for children ages six months to four years old.
Research shows the COVID-19 vaccines are very effective and safe. Children and adults are encouraged to get vaccinated and boosted when eligible as this offers the best protection against COVID-19 and its constantly developing variants.
While it is still possible to contract COVID-19 following the primary vaccine series and booster, it is important to remember that the vaccine’s primary role is to prevent hospitalization and serious disease including death from COVID. This is similar to the annual influenza vaccine which is also recommended for children 6 months and older.
Common vaccine side effects in children are the same as those seen in adults. Most commonly swelling or redness at the injection site or soreness in the arm for one to two days. Other possible symptoms include fever, body aches, chills, nausea, and decreased appetite. The symptoms typically last 12 to 24 hours and then the child is back to their baseline. Overall, any side effects have a much shorter duration and severity than the symptoms associated with an active COVID-19 infection.
The vaccine is an mRNA vaccine which has long been studied. In addition, there have been studies going on since the beginning of the pandemic and children have been included in those studies from the beginning. There is a tremendous amount of safety data on the patients who were enrolled in the studies. These patients were also followed for about 2.5 to 3 months after they received their second vaccine. No major symptoms or long-term side effects were seen.
While children are not experiencing as widespread serious illness as the adult population, remember that children can still get very sick from COVID-19. They are ending up in the hospital, particularly children who have some other medical conditions such as asthma, obesity or diabetes. Children who are already medically fragile have an increased chance of having to be admitted to the hospital for monitoring and medical management. Those are the people we need to protect. The vaccine is not just protecting one family, it is also protecting other people in the community.
Even children who have had COVID-19 should receive the COVID vaccine, as it is shown to be more protective than “natural immunity.” We do not know what each child’s immune system response is going to be or how long the protection will last. However, we know the immune response following the COVID vaccine and how long the vaccine will provide protection. The vaccine also provides protection against the continually developing variants which a natural infection will not.
If you have any questions about the vaccine, your healthcare provider will be glad to discuss the best options for you and your family.