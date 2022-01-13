COVID-19 vaccination: Still the best way to protect your children

Research shows the COVID-19 vaccines are very effective and safe. Children and adults are encouraged to get vaccinated and boosted when eligible as this offers the best protection against COVID-19 and its constantly developing variants.

While it is still possible to contract COVID-19 following the primary vaccine series and booster, it is important to remember that the vaccine’s primary role is to prevent hospitalization and serious disease including death from COVID. This is similar to the annual influenza vaccine which is also recommended for children 6 months and older.

Common vaccine side effects in children are the same as those seen in adults. Most commonly swelling or redness at the injection site or soreness in the arm for one to two days. Other possible symptoms include fever, body aches, chills, nausea, and decreased appetite. The symptoms typically last 12 to 24 hours and then the child is back to their baseline. Overall, any side effects have a much shorter duration and severity than the symptoms associated with an active COVID-19 infection.