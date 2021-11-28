DEMETRESS ADAMS-LUDD: Tobacco and the holidays

Family and friends gathering, delicious food, cozy sweaters, sappy memories- oh, the joyous holiday season is here! With a few weeks away, the end-of-the-year festivities rounds out 2021.

For a tobacco user, the holidays can feel a lot different. The anxiety of relapse is frightening. The holiday season can seem like another daunting task. Tobacco users are consistently planning where to smoke or even how to remove the smell of smoke in the home, car, and clothes, especially if interacting with others. Take a deep breath. I want to help by giving you five tips to ease worries and motivate you on the tobacco-free journey.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reports tobacco use remains the leading preventable cause of disease and death in the United States and leads to more than 480,000 deaths each year. Smoking harms nearly every organ in the body and leads to premature death. Within 30 minutes of smoking a cigarette, your heart rate and pulse drop to a normal level, according to the American Cancer Society. The day after a person quits smoking, carbon monoxide levels move to a normal range which is beneficial in removing toxic chemicals from your body. As eye-opening as these statistics are, the holidays don’t stop. The decision to live a tobacco-free life shouldn’t stop either.

Tip #1: