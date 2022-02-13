Diabetes — can sugar break your heart?

Cholesterol plaque growth is a complex and not entirely understood process but is generally due to the endothelium’s malfunction, a one-cell-thick inner lining of arteries. With poorly controlled diabetes, persistently high blood sugar, and elevated cholesterol, the endothelium loses its natural ability to keep the wall of the artery healthy, and cholesterol can leave the bloodstream, go under the endothelial layer and enter the wall of the artery. Cholesterol is perceived by white blood cells as foreign, similar to an attack from bacteria and viruses. The result leads to plaque growth (think of little mountains developing in the artery wall). As cholesterol plaques grow, with high blood sugar and high cholesterol, the inside of the artery is filled up with plaque; therefore, the usual channel for blood flow is gradually reduced. Reduced blood flow to the heart can cause chest pain and shortness of breath. Eventually, cholesterol plaques can rupture or crack, causing a blood clot. When a blood clot forms, the artery closes off, and blood flow stops. The result is a heart attack.