Don’t wait to get a colonoscopy

Each year, 150,000 cases of colon cancer are diagnosed in the United States, and the number is rising in adults under age 50, an MUSC Health Florence oncologist says.

“Generally, risk was believed to start at 50 and older, but the incidence is increasing in adults between the ages of 40 and 49,” says Dr. Wael Ghalayini.

This increase led the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force and the American Cancer Society in 2021 to recommend screening start at age 45 instead of 50.

Ghalayini welcomes the new guidelines. “In our area, we want early screening and early detection of cancer because the majority of patients we treat have advanced disease,” he says. “Colon cancer is the third-most common cancer in adults and one of the leading causes of death in the United States.”

Although the cause of the increase hasn’t been determined, he says diet and environmental factors are believed to be involved.

The news isn’t all grim. Most people diagnosed with colon cancer before they have visible symptoms have more options for treatment and a better chance of survival.