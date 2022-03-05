Don’t wait to get a colonoscopy

Each year, 150,000 cases of colon cancer are diagnosed in the United States, and the number is rising in adults under age 50, an MUSC Health Florence oncologist says.
“Generally, risk was believed to start at 50 and older, but the incidence is increasing in adults between the ages of 40 and 49,” says Dr. Wael Ghalayini.
This increase led the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force and the American Cancer Society in 2021 to recommend screening start at age 45 instead of 50.
Ghalayini welcomes the new guidelines. “In our area, we want early screening and early detection of cancer because the majority of patients we treat have advanced disease,” he says. “Colon cancer is the third-most common cancer in adults and one of the leading causes of death in the United States.”
Although the cause of the increase hasn’t been determined, he says diet and environmental factors are believed to be involved.
The news isn’t all grim. Most people diagnosed with colon cancer before they have visible symptoms have more options for treatment and a better chance of survival.
“Cancer treatment is tailored to the individual as well as the cancer’s location and how advanced it is,” Ghalayini says. “Treatment can be one therapy or a combination of surgery, radiation, conventional chemotherapy and emergent treatments such as immunotherapy and targeted therapy.”
Immune therapy is like the new kid on the block because it helps our own immune system tackle the cancer.
“Cancer prevents the immune system from tracking the cancer cells,” Ghalayini says. “Immune therapy prevents that from occurring and activates the patient’s immune system to go after cancer like it is a foreign body.”
Targeted therapy attacks specific sites inside or outside cancer cells while avoiding healthy cells.
Most colon cancers begin with an abnormal growth, or polyp, in the colon’s lining. A polyp that continues to grow over the years may become cancerous.
A family history of colon cancer and age, ethnicity and other medical conditions can also increase risk. Colon cancer is higher in African Americans, Ghalayini says.
Even so, individuals can reduce their risk by adopting a healthy lifestyle.
“Weight, physical activity and diet are among the factors we can control,” Ghalayini says. “Eat plenty of fruits, vegetables, and other sources of fiber; avoid or limit your intake of red and processed meats and cook meat at lower temperatures to prevent chemicals from forming. Don’t use tobacco or smoke, and avoid heavy use of alcohol.”
Although abnormalities can be detected in several ways, a colonoscopy is the gold standard for diagnosis. Recommended every ten years, the procedure also allows the doctor to remove the polyp at that time.
Noninvasive alternatives to a colonoscopy include stool sample tests and virtual colonoscopy or a CT scan.
Ghalayini urges anyone experiencing symptoms such as diarrhea, constipation, blood in the stool or unintended weight loss, to consult a doctor. His most important advice: “Don’t wait.”
Dr. Ghalayini is a hematology/oncology specialist at MUSC Health – Hematology & Oncology in Florence. He is accepting new patients and can be reached at 843 674-6460, or visit MUSChealth.org/florence.