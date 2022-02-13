DR. ANIL OM: Heart disease – not just a man’s world

Heart disease has been historically stereotyped as being a man’s disease, but the reality is it can and does affect women as well. Heart disease and stroke are South Carolina’s leading killers for women among all racial and ethnic groups.

When looking at various heart conditions there are some that are more likely to happen in women and the symptoms can be different from the symptoms men experience. It is important to know what to watch for and how to protect yourself.

Symptoms

When it comes to heart symptoms chest pain is the most recognizable. Women may have less obvious symptoms and are likely to have shortness of breath. They may experience jaw, back or upper belly pain. Women may also feel nauseated, lightheaded or dizzy.

Menopause

While menopause does not cause heart disease, the natural changes the body undergoes during menopause can make women more likely to have it. As estrogen levels decrease the arteries can become stiffer. Blood pressure, belly fat and LDL or the “bad” cholesterol can increase after menopause. Women should stay active to help keep the heart healthy.

Inflammation