DR. ANIL OM: Heart disease – not just a man’s world

Heart disease has been historically stereotyped as being a man’s disease, but the reality is it can and does affect women as well. Heart disease and stroke are South Carolina’s leading killers for women among all racial and ethnic groups.
When looking at various heart conditions there are some that are more likely to happen in women and the symptoms can be different from the symptoms men experience. It is important to know what to watch for and how to protect yourself.
Symptoms
When it comes to heart symptoms chest pain is the most recognizable. Women may have less obvious symptoms and are likely to have shortness of breath. They may experience jaw, back or upper belly pain. Women may also feel nauseated, lightheaded or dizzy.
Menopause
While menopause does not cause heart disease, the natural changes the body undergoes during menopause can make women more likely to have it. As estrogen levels decrease the arteries can become stiffer. Blood pressure, belly fat and LDL or the “bad” cholesterol can increase after menopause. Women should stay active to help keep the heart healthy.
Inflammation
Conditions like rheumatoid arthritis or lupus that cause inflammation increase the chances of heart disease. This is true even for women who are young, exercise and don’t smoke. Inflammation can be controlled with medication but try to stay away from steroids, which can raise the odds of heart disease.
Depression
Women are twice as likely as men to suffer from depression. Depression doubles one’s chances of heart disease. It can make one less likely to stay active and take care of their health. The ongoing stress and anxiety puts a strain on the heart. Women who need help with depression should talk with their doctor or a therapist.
Diabetes
Diabetes can also double a woman’s chances of heart disease. High blood sugar slows down the flow of oxygen in the blood and can lead to plaque buildup in the arteries. Women with diabetes may be more likely to be obese and have high blood pressure and high cholesterol. Women with diabetes can also manage their weight and blood sugar levels with diet and exercise.
Too thin?
Heavy women are more likely to have multiple risk factors and therefore more likely to be at risk for heart disease. But being thin does not mean they are not at risk. Slender women can still have high cholesterol, high blood pressure and smoke – three factors that can increase the odds of having a heart condition. Be aware of your risk factors. Actively doing something about them is important in staying heart healthy. Your doctor can help in setting and achieving goals.
Family tree
Women are more likely candidates for heart disease if their mothers or sisters had heart disease before age 65 or if their mothers had a stroke at any age. This does not mean they will have a heart attack or stroke, but they need to ensure their physician knows their family history. This can help them take the right step in lowering their risk.
Quit smoking
Women who smoke are 25 percent more likely to have a heart attack than men who smoke. It damages blood vessels, raises blood pressure and can lead to blood clots. Chances are increased for those who take birth control pills and smoke, especially after age 35.
Cholesterol
Cholesterol can build up and lead to plaque that hardens over time and clogs the arteries. A quick blood test can reveal cholesterol numbers. To lower “bad” LDL cholesterol focus on simple changes. Keep an eye on the amount of fat and sugar in your diet and get more exercise.
Stay healthy
Eat more fresh, whole foods, especially ones low in calories, sodium and trans fats. Check out heart healthy cooking classes or online videos. Find fun activities that get you off the couch: walk with friends, take a Zumba class or go Salsa dancing. After age 40, women can cut their chances of some heart conditions with regular exercise.
Pregnancy
When pregnant the heart pumps more blood, which can put stress on the heart and arteries. Labor and delivery add to the strain. Women who have heart rhythm or valve problems should watch for shortness of breath, a fast heart rate or signs of serious infections while pregnant. For those who have high blood pressure or develop it during pregnancy it could lead to a disorder called preeclampsia that can cause health problems for both mother and baby.
