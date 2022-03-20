DR. CHAD THORNHILL: Detecting pediatric gastroesophageal reflux disease

Acid reflux is a very common condition that occurs when acidic stomach contents flow back into the esophagus, which is the tube that connects the mouth to the stomach.

This condition can be very normal, but unfortunately for some people, chronic reflux can develop into a disease known as gastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD.

GERD can occur at any age – from infants to teenagers to adults.

GERD in infants

More than 50 percent of babies spit up regularly in the first months of life. Reflux usually peaks at four months and stops by 12 to 18 months.

However, when a fussy baby shows signs of difficulty breathing, poor feeding, poor growth, and vomiting, it is important to consult with your pediatrician. One telltale sign of GERD is when a baby’s symptoms lead to esophagitis, or inflammation of the esophagus.

Your pediatrician will likely run a few tests to confirm the diagnosis. These tests can include blood or urine tests, pH monitoring and rarely an upper endoscopy.

Research shows that one in 10 infants younger than 12 months with GERD develops significant complications, but as infants grow their improved muscle control and the ability to sit up often resolves cases of GERD.

Symptoms can often be managed with lifestyle modifications alone, such as avoiding overfeeding, using appropriately sized bottles or nursing the appropriate amount of time, keeping the baby upright for at least 30 minutes after a feeding, and avoiding tight diapers and elastic waistbands.

If an infant’s symptoms persist, your pediatrician will likely prescribe some medication and make a referral to a pediatric gastroenterologist.

GERD in children and teens

In children and teens, GERD symptoms may be harder to describe. However, children will often complain of stomach aches or chest discomfort, particularly after meals. Other symptoms may include feeding and swallowing problems, frequent regurgitation, hoarseness, asthma or wheezing, chronic coughing and throat clearing and recurrent pneumonia.

To diagnose GERD in children and teens, the pediatrician will likely do a physical examination and recommend a few tests to check the esophagus, stomach and small intestine to see if there are any problems. These tests include X-rays, upper endoscopy and an esophageal pH probe.

Similar to treating GERD in infants, lifestyle modifications alone can often lead to an improvement in symptoms. Eating smaller meals more often, limiting spicy or acidic foods, drinking plenty of water, losing weight, and avoiding carbonated drinks, chocolate, caffeine and fatty foods are all examples of simple lifestyle modifications that make a big impact.

There are times when these modifications are not enough, and medication may be recommended.

If your child shows any signs that could indicate GERD, it is important to remember that diagnosis and management of the disease are critical to helping children live normal, healthy lives.

For questions or more information, call McLeod Pediatric Gastroenterology at 843-777-7380.

Dr. Chad Thornhill cares for patients at the newly formed practice McLeod Pediatric Gastroenterology. Board certified in both general pediatrics and pediatric gastroenterology, Dr. Thornhill specializes in digestive, liver and nutritional disorders in children.