DR. EVA RZUCIDLO: Peripheral arterial disease

Peripheral arterial disease is a disease that most people have never heard about. It affects more than 20 million people according to reports from the American Heart Association.
Peripheral arterial disease occurs when layers of fat build up on the inner linings of the blood vessels throughout the body and limits the blood flow. It usually involves the arteries running to the legs and feet. Peripheral arterial disease is similar to coronary artery disease, which occurs when blockages in the arteries cut off the blood supply to the heart.
Peripheral arterial disease typically affects people over age 50, but the risk increases with smoking, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and a history of heart disease.
The symptoms include aches, numbness, and burning sensations in the legs and feet. Patients may have leg pain while walking and sores that will not heal. Amputation is a common treatment for the disease in its advanced stages. Each year nearly 100,000 Americans have a leg amputation and over half are due to Peripheral arterial disease and diabetes.
More than 1.5 million patients with peripheral arterial disease also have diabetes. Nerve loss associated with the disease can dull or eliminate the sensation in the feet, and with no pain there may be no warning that wounds are not healing. With regular medical care ulcers can heal reducing the rate of amputation.
The American Heart Association considers diabetes to be one of the six major controllable risk factors for cardiovascular disease. Additionally, the strongest risk factors for peripheral arterial disease are diabetes and smoking. The other controllable risk factors that would significantly increase a person’s chances of developing this condition include:
Overweight/obesity
Physical inactivity
High blood pressure
High LDL (bad) cholesterol
A family or previous history of cardiovascular disease or stroke also increases an individual’s risk of developing peripheral arterial disease.
In many cases, peripheral arterial disease can be controlled or prevented by lifestyle changes, such as exercising and dieting to lose weight and lower blood cholesterol. The single most important thing a person can do for peripheral arterial disease is to stop smoking. People with diabetes can also protect themselves against peripheral arterial disease and help keep their blood vessels clear by:
Taking all diabetes medications as prescribed.
Keeping blood pressure and cholesterol at healthy levels, with medication if necessary.
Eating a healthy diet, one low in salt, cholesterol and fat.
Getting regular exercise.
Maintaining a healthy body weight.
Stopping smoking.
Making sure blood glucose levels are stable – talk to your doctor if this is a problem.
Early detection is important. Some patients wait too long before seeing a physician about their foot wound. Whatever a patient’s medical history or prior treatment, high risk patients in danger of losing a limb should be evaluated by a Vascular Surgeon.
Vascular surgeons evaluate the color, texture, temperature and nerve function of the patient’s toes and fingers. They also measure the blood pressure in each limb with a simple ankle-brachial index test, performed in the office, which compares the blood pressure in the patient’s arm to the blood pressure in the ankle. If the pressure in the ankle is lower than the pressure in the arm, the patient may have peripheral arterial disease.
Managing peripheral arterial disease so patients don’t get ulcers or severely restricted blood flow requires regular check-ups. There is no doubt COVID-19 has been a factor in some patients delaying their care and, in some instances, losing their leg as a consequence. Also, those in need of regular medical care may have access challenges such as distance to a medical center, not being able to take time off from work, or transportation problems.
At McLeod Vascular Associates, we want to remain accessible to all patients with health care needs. Patients can request a virtual Televisit appointment to be seen by a McLeod vascular surgeon from the comfort of their home. Patients will need to provide a working email address and the phone number to their smart phone. McLeod Vascular Associates staff can assist anyone who is interested in scheduling a Televisit.
Once peripheral arterial disease is diagnosed, the goals for treatment include reducing symptoms, improving quality of life and mobility, and preventing a heart attack, stroke or amputation. At McLeod Vascular Surgical Associates, we work with patients diagnosed with peripheral arterial disease to determine the best treatment options to help achieve these goals.
Dr. Eva Rzucidlo is a board- certified vascular surgeon with additional vascular research fellowship training. Dr. Rzucidlo cares for patients at McLeod Vascular Associates in Florence and Hartsville. For information on scheduling appointments, call 843-777-7043.
