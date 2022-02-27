DR. EVANS HOLLAND: Living with heart failure

More than six million Americans are living with heart failure and over 900,000 new cases are diagnosed each year. By the year 2030, the American Heart Association predicts nearly eight million Americans will be living with heart failure.

The body needs the blood pumped by the heart to the body’s cells to function normally. With heart failure, the heart is weakened and can’t supply the cells with enough blood. This results in fatigue, shortness of breath and coughing in some patients. Everyday activities like walking, climbing stairs and carrying groceries can be a challenge.

Symptoms of heart failure can range from mild to severe. The severity of the symptoms depends on how weak the heart is. Common signs and symptoms of heart failure include:

Shortness of breath – this can be during an activity, at rest, or while sleeping. Breathing while lying flat may be difficult and propping up the upper body with pillows can help.

Persistent coughing or wheezing

Swelling in feet, ankles, legs or abdomen – may notice shoes feel tight.

Tiredness – feel tired all the time and have difficulty with everyday activities.