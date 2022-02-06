DR. MARK STELLINGWORTH: How healthy is your heart?

Your heart is one of the hardest working parts of your body. It’s also one of the most threatened.

In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the U.S. – about one in four deaths. Additionally, in the U.S., someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds. And about one in five of those heart attacks is silent – meaning you may not be aware of damage to your heart that is happening or has already taken place.

That is why it is so important to stay on top of our heart health. Do you know how healthy your heart is? This American Heart Month, a time to refresh yourself on a few key indicators that can give insight into your heart’s current health state and point to any specific steps you may need to take for its care.