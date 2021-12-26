DR. PRAKASH BEERAKA: Take control of your health

For those with chronic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or other medical problems, your physician may recommend steps to reduce symptoms and improve your quality of life including regular measurements of weight and blood pressure, and counseling on issues including diet, tobacco, alcohol and drug use, and stress.

Immunizations for both children and adults. For children, the pediatric preventative care and immunizations as recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics are extremely important to keep your children health and safe from many infectious diseases.

Special tests that may be needed for specific times during your life including pregnancy and age over 50 years.

Do my habits really affect my health? Yes, they very much do. All of the major causes of death, such as cancer, heart disease, stroke, lung disease and injury can be prevented in part by making healthy lifestyle choices.

What can I do to keep myself healthy? The choices you make about the way you live are important to your health. Here are some choices you can make to help keep yourself healthy: