Eating or Feeding: Taking and Giving Responsibility at the Dinner Table

As a caregiver, you must:

Decide and prepare meals

Offer regular meals and snacks

Make eating times enjoyable

Model for your child how to behave during meals

Remember your child’s inexperience with food without catering to their preferences

Avoid food or beverages (except for water) between meal and snack times

Allow your child to grow into their unique body

Satter’s approach reminds us that children will:

Eat what their bodies need

Adopt the food habits of their parents

Grow in a predictable way

Learn to follow directions during meals

Remember, you choose what is served, how much, and when, so cookies and ice cream may not be on the menu every night, but when they are, you must trust your child to make those choices. And as they get older, they will learn to trust themselves too and feel empowered to take risks beyond chicken nuggets and French fries because they know they don’t have to eat what they don’t like.

With my two boys (ages 4 and 9 months), there are nights they eat their vegetables, and nights they don’t. Sometimes they eat their protein, but often they don’t. It drives their father crazy at times, but he understands we are working together to raise boys who understand that food is neutral (neither good nor bad) and all are welcome at the dinner table. They are healthy, happy, brave little eaters when the mood suits them. They try new things and like them sometimes, and sometimes they don’t. But they know they only have to eat what “tastes good to their taste buds” and leave what doesn’t. It’s OK, we will try again tomorrow.

Caitlin Guess is a registered dietitian/nutritionist at the Diabetes and Nutrition Institute at the HopeHealth Medical Plaza in Florence. She is a certified specialist in renal nutrition and is a member of the National Kidney Foundation. She is passionate about teaching others how to use nutrition for disease prevention and health promotion.