FRANK MOSKOS, MD: Dealing with earwax

The ear produces earwax to protect the ear canal from dust, water, infection and other foreign particles. While it can be bothersome, earwax is a natural part of ear heath. Typically, excess earwax moves out of the ears on its own.

Sometimes the ears may generate more wax than usual. When there is more earwax than necessary it may get hard and block the ear canal. Blockages can also be accidentally created by pushing the wax deeper when cleaning using cotton swabs, bobby pins or other objects in the ear canal. Avoid attempting to remove earwax with objects because it can worsen the problem. Additionally, cotton swabs should only be used on the outer portion of the ear.

You should never attempt to dig out earwax buildup yourself. This can cause damage to the ear and lead to infection or hearing loss. To help the excess wax dispel on its own, over-the-counter drops or ear irrigation kits made for this purpose can be purchased. Please know if you have, or think you have, an ear injury do not use eardrops. Using them with an ear injury could cause infection or pain.

Ear candles are also marketed as a treatment for earwax buildup; however, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns consumers that these products may not be safe.

Signs of earwax buildup include: