FRANK MOSKOS, MD: Dealing with earwax

The ear produces earwax to protect the ear canal from dust, water, infection and other foreign particles. While it can be bothersome, earwax is a natural part of ear heath. Typically, excess earwax moves out of the ears on its own.
Sometimes the ears may generate more wax than usual. When there is more earwax than necessary it may get hard and block the ear canal. Blockages can also be accidentally created by pushing the wax deeper when cleaning using cotton swabs, bobby pins or other objects in the ear canal. Avoid attempting to remove earwax with objects because it can worsen the problem. Additionally, cotton swabs should only be used on the outer portion of the ear.
You should never attempt to dig out earwax buildup yourself. This can cause damage to the ear and lead to infection or hearing loss. To help the excess wax dispel on its own, over-the-counter drops or ear irrigation kits made for this purpose can be purchased. Please know if you have, or think you have, an ear injury do not use eardrops. Using them with an ear injury could cause infection or pain.
Ear candles are also marketed as a treatment for earwax buildup; however, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns consumers that these products may not be safe.
Signs of earwax buildup include:
Sudden or partial hearing loss, which is usually temporary
Ringing or buzzing in the ear
Feeling of fullness in the ear
Earache
It is possible that unremoved earwax buildup could lead to infection. Contact your primary care physician if you experience symptoms of infection such as:
Severe ear pain
Drainage from the ear
Fever
Coughing
Persistent hearing loss
Odor coming from the ear
Dizziness
Hearing loss, dizziness and earaches have many other causes so if these symptoms are frequent see your primary care physician to help determine whether the problem is excess earwax or another health issue.
Never attempt to remove earwax from children’s ears. Doing so could cause damage. If a buildup or blockage is suspected, it is best to let a family medicine physician or pediatrician handle it.
Earwax can also be a problem in older adults as they let it build up until it affects their hearing, making sounds muffled. Wax buildup is a common reason for temporary hearing loss.
In most cases the majority of the population will never need to remove earwax manually or consult their primary care physician for removal. For those that do need care for a buildup of earwax, a once-a-year cleaning at their annual primary care appointment is usually enough to keep blockages at bay.
