May is Celiac Disease Awareness Month. Celiac (SEE-lee-ack) disease is a genetic disease caused by a swelling in the small intestine from eating gluten. When the gut swells, it’s not able to absorb the nutrients it needs.

Gluten is a general name for proteins found in wheat, barley, and rye for example. This disease affects approximately 1 in 100 people in the U.S. You may be thinking “what kind of people are at higher risk for celiac disease?” You may be at risk if you have an immediate relative with celiac disease or if you have type 1 diabetes, autoimmune thyroid disease, or Down syndrome.

What are the symptoms?Many of my patients complain about an upset stomach that has lasted for months or even years. Some of these symptoms may include diarrhea, bloating, abdominal pain, or gas. When going to the bathroom, your stool may be bulky, foul-smelling or floating in the toilet. A lot of people may experience unintentional weight loss. There are some other signs of celiac disease with skin and tongue changes, but they are less common than the previously stated symptoms.

How is it diagnosed?Diagnosis comes from initially being screened by a blood test. If the blood test is positive, or if you are at high risk of having the disease, then your doctor may order an esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD) test. An EGD involves using an endoscope with a camera on the end passed down your throat to examine the upper GI tract, i.e., esophagus, or stomach. During the EGD the physician may take a sample, also called a biopsy, to send to the lab. This is how a physician can confirm if you have celiac disease. The EGD test is an outpatient procedure and doesn’t typically involve a hospital stay.

How is it treated?Unfortunately, there is no quick fix by using medication for celiac disease. The treatment your health care provider recommends will be a lifestyle change by removing gluten from your diet. Making this lifestyle change usually helps people feel significantly better and will have to be continued for the rest of the patient’s life. As a side note, feeling better on a gluten-free diet does not mean you have celiac disease!

Which foods have gluten in them?Gluten is found in wheat, barley, and rye. Many common gluten-heavy foods includes bread, pasta, cereal, crackers, cakes, cookies, and pies. People with celiac disease are not typically affected by rice, oats or corn. Luckily, there are many options these days in the local grocery stores and restaurants that have gluten-free options. A gluten-free diet can also be considered healthy for the average person in case a patient’s family would like to support them by following the diet too!

For more information about celiac disease or to schedule an appointment, Dr. Ashley Beckum can be reached by calling MUSC Health – Primary Care – Hoffmeyer at 843-679-4214, or by visiting MUSCHealth.org.