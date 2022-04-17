HIBA ZEBIAN: Become happier by volunteering

Serving others has so many benefits for everyone in the community, especially the person volunteering. The feeling of “doing good” for others, and the community, provides a natural sense of accomplishment.

Volunteering your time is one of the most powerful ways to make a difference and help others. As it turns out, volunteering makes you become happier and gives you a sense of purpose.

For young people, volunteering strengthens their resume’, especially if their experience is limited. It adds variety and value, builds confidence, and provides valuable experience and references.

For seniors, volunteering has many physical and mental benefits. The feeling of loneliness is a common problem faced by seniors. According to the Corporation for National and Community Service, Volunteering activities can shorten the course of depression for seniors who volunteer by building connections and meeting new friends. Volunteering can positively reinforce health and happiness and act as a safeguard to fight depression.

According to a study published by the American Psychological Association’s Psychology and Aging journal, seniors who volunteer for at least 200 hours per year decrease their risk of hypertension or high blood pressure by 40%. Positive lifestyle factors like volunteer work could actually reduce disease risk and give older adults an example of something they can actively do to age healthily and successfully.

At MUSC Health, we welcome volunteers from all age groups, different backgrounds, and cultures. We offer endless volunteering opportunities for everyone. Adult volunteers can serve in various departments such as Medical Records, Quality, Nutrition, Nursing floors, Information Desk, and Central Registration. Volunteers are assigned according to their area of interest and are asked to volunteer for four hours a week. MUSC Health Florence Medical Center and Marion Medical Center offer a Pet Therapy program for our patients and Care Team members. New furry friends are welcome to join in and be a part of the Pet Therapy Program.

Teenagers also have a volunteer program during the summer. The four-week program usually takes place in June and July. Teens should be 14 years old by June 1 of the same year. This program helps them gain soft skills while volunteering and making new friends.

MUSC Health volunteers contribute their time and talent to help create the best experience for our patients, families, and Care Team members through inspiring hope and delivering happiness.

As we celebrate Volunteer Appreciation Week let us celebrate our volunteers and recognize the incredible impact they have.

If you’re looking for a fun place to volunteer and gain skills simultaneously, join the MUSC Health volunteer program and “Change What’s Possible.”

Hiba Zebian is director of volunteer services at MUSC Health Florence. The Volunteer Services Department can be reached at 843-674-2975 or zebianh@musc.edu.