HopeHealth opens new location in Hemingway
HEMINGWAY — HopeHealth has opened its newest community health center location in Hemingway.

The renovated facilities at 2266 Hemingway Highway provide primary care services to patients of all ages in the Williamsburg area with Dr. Steve Reeves.

HopeHealth in Hemingway hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The more than 10,000 square-foot space has 10 patient rooms and offers these services:

• Primary medical care.

• Routine wellness visits.

• Prevention and management of chronic conditions such as hypertension and diabetes.

• Minor illness treatment (cold and flu).

• Minor/in-office surgical procedures, e.g., joint injections and cryosurgery.

• Immunizations and vaccinations.

• Health risk assessments.

• Health screenings (blood pressure, glucose).

• Lab services

HopeHealth is a nonprofit organization providing health care and infectious diseases services for all ages in Aiken, Clarendon, Florence, Orangeburg, and Williamsburg counties. Its federally qualified health centers are the primary care providers of choice for nearly 60,000 patients. To become a patient, call 843-896-5896 or visit hope-health.org.

