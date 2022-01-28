Is omicron the new chickenpox?

In the 1980s some parents used to get their kids together for special parties. Only instead of blowing confetti around it would be chickenpox. Keep in mind this is the same generation that went through about four cans of hairspray a week.

Back in the ’80s – in between wearing teal windbreakers and listening to Duran Duran – tens of millions of kids were coming down with the chickenpox. Ask anybody who ever had varicella as a kid and they’ll all say the same thing: It sucked. You broke out in a rash, got a fever. It just wasn’t fun. But for as terrible as it was to contract it as a child, it was 10 times worse to get it as an adult. So, some enterprising parents came up with the idea to try to give it to their kids on purpose, you know, to save them worse pain down the road. Affectionately referred to as “pox parties,” the solution was to have a child with chickenpox host a sleepover with those who had never had it, thus spreading the love all around.