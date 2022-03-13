KATIE BAXTER, D.O.: The long, winding road to recovery after an ICU stay

Being a patient or having a family member in the intensive care unit can undoubtedly be a scary and life-changing experience.

What most people, including many clinicians, don’t realize is surviving the illness that caused someone to be in the ICU often marks only the beginning of the recovery journey. Post-intensive care syndrome (PICS) is a term used to describe the physical, cognitive, and mental health impairments that can persist even after critical illness and a person is no longer in the hospital. Critical-care medicine has advanced, and more people survive a critical disease than ever before. There is now increasing recognition of the after-effects of critical illness. It is difficult to capture precisely how often ICU survivors develop post-intensive care syndrome. Still, it’s estimated around 50% will have some form of impairment even one year after their ICU stay.

What are the symptoms?

Physical impairments often include persistent weakness or problems with mobility like walking. Cognitive impairments include trouble with memory, attention, and thinking clearly. Mental health effects can be more difficult for others to recognize but are often very distressing to the patient. They can include symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), including vivid nightmares, severe anxiety, flashbacks, depression, excessive tiredness, irritability, and sleep difficulties are common.

Who is most at risk?

ICU patients who develop “shock” and require medications to increase their blood pressure. Those with respiratory failure requiring a ventilator or breathing machine to breathe for them for several days. Also, patients who develop delirium (a type of alteration in a patient’s mental status) and patients above age 65 or who have certain other pre-existing conditions.

What can you do to help?

While it’s difficult to see a loved one so sick, especially when they are unable to communicate with you, having family at the bedside is extremely helpful. In-person family support has been more difficult with the COVID pandemic. Make sure to ask about the hospital’s visitation policy. Some evidence suggests diaries kept during an ICU stay can help fill in the memory gaps of what happened for patients later on. Physical therapy, both in the hospital and after, is essential. One of the essential things is to raise awareness of the condition. Patients, families, and caregivers need to be aware of this condition for multiple reasons. For ICU survivors affected by PICS, it’s important to know you are not alone and there are support groups. Families and caregivers (including primary care physicians) should be aware of what to expect and what resources are available, including counseling, support groups, and referral to the appropriate specialists.

More information and helpful video links can be found at: https://www.sccm.org/MyICUCare/THRIVE/Post-intensive-Care-Syndrome

