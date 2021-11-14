KAYLA THOMPSON: Staying active is important during the holidays

The busy holiday season approaches. Thanksgiving feast planning and Christmas shopping are getting closer to the top of our “to do” lists with exercise ... well, maybe not the exercise.

But remember, staying active is important and does not have to last hours. A simple 15-to-20-minute workout routine can make all the difference in a day. There are 1,440 minutes in one day and investing 15 to 20 for your health is worth it.

I want to touch on two things this month.

Topic number one is the Turkey Trot. I promise I haven’t lost it. If you have never heard of a turkey trot, it is a walk/run event held nationwide. Most states have several leading up to, and even on, Thanksgiving Day. Most events are 5K/3.1-mile runs or 10K/6.2-mile runs. They are great events for beginners or anyone trying to get some activity in before the great feast! (P.S. you can walk it if running is not your thing).

I encourage you all to consider participating in a Turkey Trot or even having one at home with the families in your neighborhood. You can walk or run or both. Get creative.