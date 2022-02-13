KAYLA THOMPSON: You can make training enjoyable

February is the month of love. The shelves at stores begin to glow with red and pink. Everything is heart shaped and romantic (cue the giddy, flirtatious laughter).

It is quite fitting that hearts engulf our lives during this season as February is also Heart Health Month. You might be asking yourself why we have a whole month dedicated to heart health and I am here to tell you that we would benefit from more than just a month of recognition. The CDC reports, “In 2020, 9 of the 10 leading causes of death remained the same as in 2019. The leading cause was heart disease, followed by cancer. I think we all need a minute to let that sink in.

Heart health could help improve the length and quality of life if only people took it seriously. What does that mean for us? A great first step is to meet with your doctor and discuss your risk factors and how to combat them.