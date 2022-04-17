 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
KITTY FINKLEA: HopeHealth at Bethea - care for seniors inside and out

Bobbie Timmons

Bobbie Timmons received care at HopeHealth at Bethea.

 CONTRIBUTED

One of the largest segments of the United States population is Baby Boomers.

Baby Boomers were born from 1946 to 1964, and by the year 2030, all “boomers” will be 65 or older. This group of Americans is also known as the “silver tsunami” since this large number of Americans is getting older. A growing concern is how the U.S. will handle the care of this great influx of older Americans over time.

HopeHealth is responding to this trend and taking measures to ensure age-specific care to welcome seniors in our primary care offices, offering education and fellowship programs each month, and through our offering Seniors with Hope program. In 2017, HopeHealth partnered with Bethea Retirement community to open HopeHealth at Bethea in order to provide primary care services. This partnership allows residents and members of the general public to receive care close to home. HopeHealth at Bethea aims to achieve excellence in management and support for other providers and patients with all types of dementia, as well as their caregivers.

A non-Bethea resident, Bobbie Timmons, a fun-loving 76-year old, was not doing well and was referred to nurse practitioner Dana Jones at HopeHealth at Bethea last year. She remembers, “My blood sugar and blood pressure were both high, and I had severe pain in my foot making it harder and harder to walk.” She felt she was getting worse instead of better.

At the first appointment, Timmons felt at home with Jones.

“When I first came in, Ms. Jones immediately suspected I had gout and the blood work showed I did,” Timmons said. “My gout is now under control; I can walk without pain in my foot, and my blood pressure and blood sugar have also improved. She listens to me and I listen to her guidance and work at making the changes she recommends. The best thing is that I feel taken care of, and my health has improved over time.”

Jones sees patients of all ages, but specializes in seniors and has been working with the older population for over 25 years from bedside care to primary care. She is a member of the American Geriatric Society and serves as a mentor for other practitioners.

She is also a certified dementia practitioner through the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners.

“I have a passion for helping the older adult population manage their complex health conditions while ensuring the highest possible quality of life,” Jones said. “My goal is to assist individuals with preserving what matters most to them despite potential health challenges. My favorite part of the job is the family-like relationship I have with many of my patients. I am blessed with a love for doing exactly what God designed me to do, and I made a career of it!”

Kitty Finklea

HopeHealth provider Kitty Finklea, RD, AFAA-CPT

 Grayson Markle

HopeHealth at Bethea is located at 157 Home Ave. in Darlington. For more information or to become a patient, call 843-432-2960.

Kitty Finklea is a registered dietitian nutritionist, certified personal trainer and health writer at HopeHealth. Contact her at kfinklea@hope-health.org.

