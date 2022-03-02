KITTY FINKLEA: To take or not take? The daily aspirin question

Many people over age 50 have been taking daily low-dose aspirin for years to help prevent a heart attack or stroke. Aspirin acts as a blood thinner to keep blood from clumping together. In a narrowed artery in the heart or brain, there is a higher chance of clotting, and a clot can block blood flow and lead to a heart attack or stroke.

Since it is an over-the-counter medication, people often consider aspirin safe, but like most medications, it is not without side effects. Aspirin is irritating to the stomach lining and can cause stomach upset, bleeding, and ulcers. And since it thins the blood, aspirin can be dangerous for those at higher risk of bleeding. Aspirin should not be taken by people with a history of bleeding or clotting disorders, gastritis, ulcers, or other stomach problems, as well as people with severe kidney or liver disease or who are already on blood thinners.

In October 2021, the media were full of reports from the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force recommendation regarding daily low-dose aspirin use. It caused quite a bit of confusion on whether daily aspirin was helpful or risky for prevention of heart-related events in people with no evidence of heart disease. But many people began to worry about starting or continuing a daily low-dose aspirin regimen.