KITTY FINKLEAL Five cancer fighting foods to keep on your menus

Since 1938, United States Presidents have proclaimed April as National Cancer Control Month to increase awareness of cancer prevention and treatment.

A wonderful resource for information is the American Institute for Cancer Research. The AICR collects research globally on cancer prevention and survival related to nutrition, weight and physical activity to help people make lifestyle choices to reduce cancer risk.

Good nutrition is one of the major ways to help prevent and fight cancer. Plant foods contain fiber and hundreds of compounds called phytonutrients, and evidence suggests these nutrients play a major role in preventing and fighting cancer. These compounds, often found in the pigments that give the vibrant colors to plants, are important for gut health promoting a strong immune system and also contain antioxidants that help prevent cell damage, an important role in cancer prevention and treatment. While most plants have benefits, here are five groups of food highlighted for their role in cancer prevention and treatment:

Berries: Delicious berries contain anthocyanins, flavonoids, and other phytonutrients to help protect the body from cell damage that can lead to skin, esophageal, bladder, and lung cancer. Berries are easy to eat as a delicious snack or added to smoothies, salads, and cereals.

Legumes: Beans, peas and lentils are high in phenols and evidence suggests their role in prevention of colon, prostate and breast cancer. They are easy to use fresh, dried or canned, and adding beans four to five times a week not only helps prevent cancer but may keep cancer from reoccurring.

Cruciferous veggies: Foods from the Brassica family including broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, radishes, rutabagas, and turnips contain carotenoids and sulfur-containing compounds called indoles which inhibit tumor formation. Easy to roast or sauté, these veggies are a quick and easy addition to add several times a week.

Leafy greens: High in carotenoids, greens such as kale, mustard, collard, turnip, lettuce, and spinach are also cancer-fighting foods and may help prevent cancer of the mouth, larynx, stomach and pancreas. Eating more salads, sauteing greens, and adding them to sauces and stews are simple ways to add more greens to your menus each week.

Whole grains: With phenols and carotenoids and other phytonutrients, whole grains such as whole wheat bread and pasta, oatmeal, brown rice, quinoa can help prevent gastrointestinal cancers. AICR recommends at least three ounces of whole grains daily, which is one slice of bread or a little less than ½ cup cooked whole grain. This is an easy addition to make to every meal!

Other foods may increase cancer risk and the AICR recommends limiting red and processed meats, alcohol, sugar-sweetened drinks and fried foods. For more nutrition and lifestyle information to help prevent or fight cancer visit www.aicr.org.

The bottom line: eating more plant foods has a variety of benefits including cancer prevention. Spring is a wonderful time to lighten up and add these five food groups to your weekly menus. Bon Appetit!

For more information on adopting healthier lifestyle changes, contact Kitty Finklea, lifestyle coach, registered dietitian and personal trainer at McLeod Health and Fitness Center, 843-777-3000.