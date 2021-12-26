McLeod Loris Seacoast nurse residents graduate

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. – McLeod Loris Seacoast’s second group of nurse residents graduated on Friday, Dec. 17. These nurses have recently graduated from accredited nursing programs and are just beginning their careers as registered nurses.
“These nurses are our future,” said Sherrill Nielson, chief nursing officer of McLeod Seacoast. “The relationships they build and the training they receive during this program will serve them well throughout their careers.”
The Nurse Residency Program helps develop a new nurse and fosters relationships with the nurse’s team members over the course of the six-month program.
Graduates of the 2021 McLeod Loris Seacoast Nursing Residency Program are Laura Mello, RN, Observation Unit; Raegan Gibson, RN, 3 Tower; Anna Whaley, RN, 2 Tower; Cali White, RN, 2 Tower; and, Emily “Brooke” Elliot, RN, 2 Tower.