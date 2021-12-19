MICHAEL K. FOXWORTH II: The importance of play

Pretend play gives children the opportunity to experiment with different social roles and encourages creativity.

My patients’ parents hear me recite the importance of: talking, singing, reading, playing, and repeat. It sounds simple, but it will make a bigger impact on your child than the most expensive electronic device money can buy. Children need laps, not apps.

While some of the most popular electronic devices may be under the Christmas tree this year, it is important to remember that media use, including television, video games, and smartphone/tablet apps, encourages passivity and is quite different from active learning and socially interactive play. Advertisers frequently mislead parents into thinking that electronic devices are the best way to support their child’s growth and development, when research demonstrates the opposite; that real learning happens better in person-to-person interactions.