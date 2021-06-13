Psychiatrist glad tennis star spoke out

Another patient got what most people would consider great news — she was about to receive an award. “It was in a group of people that they knew well. But the idea of standing up and just receiving an award and recognition was so overwhelming to them that they quit.”

The National Institutes of Health defines the problem at the heart of those fears, social anxiety disorder, as persistent worry about being around strangers or being scrutinized, and doing something embarrassing and humiliating. About 12% of adults in the U.S. suffer from social anxiety disorder at some point. It’s worse in women than men, and peaks between the ages of 18 and 29. Osaka is 23.

The NIH defines depression as a period of at least two weeks when there’s a negative change in the way a person feels, thinks and handles activities such as sleeping, eating and working. About 7% of all adults in the U.S. have had at least one major depressive episode. Again, it’s worse in women and peaks in young adulthood.

Osaka said she had long periods of depression following the 2018 U.S. Open. She won the tournament but was left in tears after a dispute between her opponent and an umpire, over a controversial call, caused the crowd to boo and jeer.