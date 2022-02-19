REGINA STANLEY: Take steps to prevent colorectal cancer

Make dietary changes to include more fiber, found in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, lean meats, like chicken and fish, and plant-based proteins such as beans, peas, and legumes. Along with added activity, this can eliminate the pounds, mitigating your cancer risk, while also improving your overall health and mood.

Tobacco and Alcohol Use—Tobacco and alcohol use both increase your risk for multiple cancer types, including colorectal cancer. It is recommended to stop tobacco use, and limit alcohol use to two drinks per day for men and one drink per day for women.

History of colorectal polyps or colorectal cancer—People who have had polyps (tissue growths in the colon) or have been diagnosed and treated for colorectal cancer in the past are at a higher risk for developing disease and should get regular screenings as recommended by their health care provider.