SAFE SLEEP: What you know could save your baby’s life

As parents, we protect our children from danger as much as possible. But do we consider the dangers of an unsafe sleep environment? For children under age one, unintentional suffocation is the leading cause of injury-related deaths. Babies aged two to four months are most at risk.

Protecting our children while they are sleeping is as simple as ABC: A baby should sleep Alone on her or his Back in a Crib.

ALONE. Your baby should not sleep in your bed (also called co-sleeping or co-bedding). Your baby is not strong enough to hold his/her head flat on an adult bed. As a result, babies are at an increased risk of bending their neck, which blocks their windpipe. In addition, an adult in deep sleep can roll over on the baby, causing suffocation. The same holds true for sleeping on a chair or couch.

Instead, put the baby’s crib nearby or in your bedroom (also called room-sharing or co-rooming).

BACK. Place babies on their back when sleeping to reduce the chances of their mouths and noses becoming buried in bedding. Babies have poor muscle strength and head control after birth, so placing them on their backs to sleep keeps their airways open so they can breathe safely.