SAM RAHMAN, M.D.: Cardiovascular complications of a menacing virus

Population studies have shown that patients with pre-existing cardiovascular disease are more susceptible to the virus, and more inclined to have critical outcomes and even death. However, COVID-19 can also cause an acute cardiac illness in healthy individuals without a pre-existing cardiac condition. It is important to note that young patients may die from COVID-19 as well. Sometimes it is difficult to determine the difference between COVID-19 and cardiovascular disease because of the overlapping symptoms including shortness of breath, chest pain, and abnormal heart rhythms.

Since the start of the pandemic, the scientific and medical communities are continuing to gain knowledge about the virus and its treatment. Most recently, vaccines have been made and have undergone testing. It is important to recognize that, just like influenza vaccine, the vaccines currently under trial do not completely prevent infection, and, there are concerns they may not be the final solution needed to end the pandemic. There is still hope, however, that the vaccines will make a big difference within the next few months and may prevent severe illness and death. In the meantime, people need to do their share in adopting public health measures in order to curb the ferocious surge the country is currently experiencing. The three rules of effective prevention of the disease remain unchanged: Wearing a mask in public places, avoiding indoor crowded places, and washing hands. These precautions could not be over emphasized when it comes to patients with heart disease.