Screening program helps lower cancer risks

MUSC Health Florence Medical Center is excited to announce the introduction of our Lung Cancer Screening Program. Lung cancer is the second-most-common cancer and the primary cause of cancer-related death in men and women in the United States.

Unfortunately, lung cancer symptoms are often masked or overlooked until the cancer is advanced and much harder to treat successfully. The MUSC Health Lung Cancer Screening Program, in partnership with MUSC Hollings Cancer Center, has proven to be an excellent public health initiative. Health care providers have seen great success in the MUSC Health Charleston and Lancaster divisions.

Now, the program is being offered at the MUSC Health Florence Medical Center for patients in the Pee Dee region including Florence, Marion, and other communities.

This lung cancer screening program offers low-dose spiral computed tomography (LDCT) for high-risk adults. The National Lung Screening Trial has shown these screening scans to decrease a patient’s risk of dying from lung cancer by detecting the disease earlier than current screening methods.

Any patient with the following risk factors is a good candidate for our Lung Cancer Screening Program:

Patients ages 50- 77