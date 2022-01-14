TRY FLUTTER KICKS: Exercises to take you into the new year

I hope that stroll down memory lane has you excited about the new possibilities that 2022 holds. There is always a chance to try something new or rekindle the flame of a past passion.

Speaking of new, how about we look at a new movement to add to our toolbox of health. I want to start us off with a compound movement. Flutter kicks are going to get us ready to move into 2022! Flutter kicks work your abdominal muscles/core, hip flexors, quadriceps, hamstrings, and lower back. You will more than likely only feel it in your core and the front part of your hip where the hip flexors live. This movement is super fun and has a ton of variations to spice things up.

We are only going to look at the basic flutter kick, but do some research and try out everything the exercise variations have to offer. Just remember that you choose what works best for you!

The flutter kick does not require any equipment unless you do not like lying on the ground. If this sounds like you, then grab a towel, blanket or a yoga mat.