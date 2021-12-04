WINSTON PLUNKETT, MD: Guys, don’t ditch the doctor

Men are masterminds when it comes to finding reasons not to see the doctor. “I feel fine,” is usually the thought process. You may feel fine, but the truth is there may be underlying health issues you are not aware of that can easily be managed and controlled by regular health care visits.

Cholesterol levels, blood pressure, blood sugar, and weight are just some of the health concerns that need to be monitored by a primary care provider. One of the most important things you can do for your health is to schedule and show up for annual visits with your primary care provider.

Here are other concerning health risks you need to be aware of:

Got to go?

Spending a lot of time running to the bathroom? Bladder problems are common in men. Most involve either having trouble urinating or going too often. If you go more than eight times a day or more than two times at night, the issue could be more than a nuisance. It could be a sign of a medical problem like an enlarged prostate or an overactive bladder.