Looks like a watermelon, but the flesh isn’t sweet

They say that autumn is the time for harvest, and I want to show you what I harvested last week.

A couple of years ago, a nice lady gave me a baby food-jar’s worth of “watermelon” seeds. At least that’s what I remember she said. Moreover, they were supposed to be an heirloom variety, one with a horticultural legacy. Always one to try to grow something odd, I decided to give them a try this past spring.

The seeds were a curious sort of gray color, almost green … unlike what you usually spit out while eating a luscious piece of very cold wallymelon on a late summer day. The seeds sprouted easily in little pots, and about the end of April, I transferred two into the ground in a sunny place and started watering.

They responded like crazy, developing vigorous vines, snaking their way over the lawn. The leaves were very attractive, sort of egg-shaped in outline, the blades lobed and prominently whitened along the veins.

After that, many flowers arrived, all bright yellow and upturned, making the bees delirious with happiness. (Recall that watermelons and many of their relatives have flowers that are either male or female, on the same plant.)