TANCEY CULLUM BELKEN: Ways to use fallen leaves

Happy fall, y’all! As we usher in the best season for bonfires, s’mores, football, and pumpkins, we also notice leaves beginning to cover our yards, streets, and driveways. Yellow, red, and brown leaves covering the landscape make for beautiful backdrops for fall photoshoots. They also present a nuisance to motorists, stormwater managers, and pond owners.
Decomposing leaves release nutrients, like phosphorous and nitrogen, into the environment. When these leaves fall onto soil or grass, the nutrients released soak into the ground and are accessible to other plants.
When the leaves fall on impervious surfaces, like sidewalks, driveways, and roads, the newly freed nutrients get flushed into waterways with the next rainfall, polluting the water. The nutrient-rich stormwater flows into waterways, which creates water-quality problems and encourages harmful algae blooms.
Leaves covering the roadways also create hazards to motorists by making it difficult to distinguish lanes and creating slick areas that are dangerous to motorcycles. When storm drains become covered with leaf litter, they can clog, which can flood waterways, creating hazardous conditions.
Clean water is something everyone should be concerned about, whether you live on a pond or not. Stormwater is not treated in South Carolina, and 70% of South Carolinians get their drinking water from surface water.
An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure; preventing pollution from getting in our water is much easier than filtering it out before we drink it. Clearing leaves from roadways and other impervious surfaces keeps storm drains clear and reduces the amount of nutrients that can get into a water body.
You can reuse fallen leaves in various ways in your yard or garden, making nature work for you instead of against you.
Not sure how to use leaves in your yard? You can try:
Mulching: Throw the leaves from the street into your yard and mow them with mulching blades. The small pieces will break down faster and fertilize your yard – instead of the road. If you don’t have mulching blades for a mower, you can also use the leaves as mulch in a garden or flower beds. Leaves act like insulators, moderating soil temperature when the air temperature drops.
Composting: Composting requires two types of materials, “browns” and “greens”. Leaves make excellent brown material for your compost pile. If you don’t have a big enough compost bin, you can donate to neighbors, a community compost pile, or the nearest “Yard Waste” bin at the recycling center.
Create animal habitat: Several species of wildlife rely on fallen leaves as wintering habitat. The insulating nature of leaves makes a big pile the perfect place for box turtles, salamanders, and toads to spend the winter. Birds, including quail, turkeys, and sparrows, use leaf piles as an all-you-can-eat buffet. Consider using a corner of your yard as a place to let wildlife rest and forage in the cold winter. If you cannot create space in your yard, try contacting a nearby wildlife rescue to see if they need extra leaves for their animals.
Leaf pile: If your household wants to really have some fall fun, blow or rake all the leaves from the driveway into a big pile and jump into it! Sometimes old-fashioned fun is the best fun.
For more ways to recycle and repurpose the leaf litter at your house, read the HGIC Factsheet: Fall Leaves: To Leave or Not to Leave.
