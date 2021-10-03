TANCEY CULLUM BELKEN: Ways to use fallen leaves

An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure; preventing pollution from getting in our water is much easier than filtering it out before we drink it. Clearing leaves from roadways and other impervious surfaces keeps storm drains clear and reduces the amount of nutrients that can get into a water body.

You can reuse fallen leaves in various ways in your yard or garden, making nature work for you instead of against you.

Not sure how to use leaves in your yard? You can try:

Mulching: Throw the leaves from the street into your yard and mow them with mulching blades. The small pieces will break down faster and fertilize your yard – instead of the road. If you don’t have mulching blades for a mower, you can also use the leaves as mulch in a garden or flower beds. Leaves act like insulators, moderating soil temperature when the air temperature drops.

Composting: Composting requires two types of materials, “browns” and “greens”. Leaves make excellent brown material for your compost pile. If you don’t have a big enough compost bin, you can donate to neighbors, a community compost pile, or the nearest “Yard Waste” bin at the recycling center.