Investigators crack cold case through robbery link

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Investigators cracked a 2015 killing after determining one of the suspects was worried the victim was going to testify against him at trial, Greenville County deputies said.

Brandon Rashard Barksdale, 30, is already serving time in the South Carolina prison system. He was charged with murder last month in Alfonzo Pyles' death.

Pyles was found shot to death in a parking lot near Greer in July 2015.

Cold case investigators reviewing the then unsolved killing determined Pyles and Barksdale committed an armed robbery together in 2013 and investigators were told Barksdale heard Pyles might testify against him. the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

A second man charged in the killing, 24-year-old Isaiah Emmanuel Irby, drove Pyles to the parking lot where Barksdale waited to kill him, deputies said.

Irby is also charged with murder. It wasn't known if either man had attorneys in the case.

Barksdale is serving a 20-year sentence in the state prison system for attempted murder, carjacking, armed robbery and other charges, according to South Carolina Corrections Department records.

